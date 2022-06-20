ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Tote Bag Looks Like a Longchamp and Is Seriously Functional — Only $25

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

The classic Longchamp nylon tote bag has been around for as long as we can remember. It's arguably one of the most versatile and functional bags on the market — not to mention one of the more affordable designer options. But with the standard medium size costing somewhere in the $150 range, it can still be a bit of an expense for some shoppers.

Sure, you can wait for there to be a sale at one of your favorite retailers — but you can also score a great look-alike like this tote from NNEE . The medium version of this bag costs just $25, which is a much more agreeable price for many of Us . It has a similar vibe to the original with just as much functionality!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzuvZ_0gGOuhJm00
NNEE Water Resistant Light Weight Nylon Tote Bag Amazon
Get the NNEE Water Resistant Light Weight Nylon Tote Bag for prices starting at $25 at Amazon!

Simply put, the design of this bag is as clean and simple as Longchamp's tote. It has a rectangular shape made from a water-resistant nylon material, plus a zip top closure. You can choose to pick up this bag in a number of different staple shades, with each one featuring tan brown straps sewn onto the sides. These straps are made from genuine leather on the designer version, but the vegan leather ones on this bag look equally as captivating!

The one thing this bag doesn't have is the extra flap closure that extends over the center of the tote, but that's not particularly important in terms of functionality. This bag keeps any items you house inside of it safe from the elements thanks to the nylon material, which also makes it feel incredibly lightweight. You can stuff this bag with a slew of essentials and the tote itself won't weigh it down more!

NNEE Water Resistant Light Weight Nylon Tote Bag Amazon
At the moment, the tote is available in medium and large sizes , both of which are incredibly roomy. Shoppers say this is the ultimate bag to use for work or traveling. If you have a vacation on the books, it's the perfect carry-on that you can pack a change of clothes in, your phone or tablet, makeup bag and whatever else you may need. You're snagging a similar designer look for less, which countless reviewers say they're incredibly thankful for. Who wouldn't be?

See it: Get the NNEE Water Resistant Light Weight Nylon Tote Bag for prices starting at $25 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from NNEE and shop all of the handbags and wallets available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

