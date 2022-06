A mother and her toddler are recovering after being bitten by a neighbor's dog in Westchester County. The incident took place in Yonkers around midnight on Monday, June 20. According to investigators, the mother and her 2-year-od daughter were walking out of their apartment building at 279 South Broadway when a pit bull named Onyx ran out of an apartment and was startled by the pair, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police Department.

