Who is the richest person in the world? It's not Jeff Bezos anymore.

Corrections/clarifications: A previous version of this story included an incorrect reference to the person who flew into space in a Blue Origin rocket.

The Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest people in mid-2022 is mostly full of technology moguls. Forbes catalog of the wealthy started in 1982 with the Forbes 400 , which lists the 400 richest Americans. The person at the top of the 1982 list was Daniel Keith Ludwig , a shipping magnate who also had other business ventures. In current iterations, Forbes includes the person's net worth, a philanthropy score and a self-made score. Both George Soros and Rihanna have self-made scores of 10, citing their underprivileged backgrounds before working their way into wealth.

Who is the richest person in the world?

Elon Musk’s net worth as of 2022 is a whopping $219 billion, making him the richest person in the world . Rising from the number two spot on the 2021 list to number one in 2022, he overtook Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon . Although his real-time net worth fluctuates, compared to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , Musk still tops both lists as the richest person. Musk is the founder of SpaceX and The Boring Company and co-founder of PayPal and brain technology company, Neuralink , among other companies.

Just curious?: We try to answer some of life's everyday questions.

Who is Elon Musk: What you need to know about the world's richest man

By the numbers: Breaking down Musk's bid for Twitter

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Pool photo by Patrick Pleul

What’s Jeff Bezos’ net worth in 2022?

Jeff Bezos’ net worth is approximately $131.9 billion, according to Forbes . The founder, chairman and former CEO of Amazon held the number one spot on Forbes’ billionaire list for four years until he was overtaken by Musk . Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company. He was one of the participants of the billionaire space race , in addition to Musk and Richard Branson. Bezos used Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket to take a trip to space with three other people.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is the richest person in the world? It's not Jeff Bezos anymore.