Who is the richest person in the world? It's not Jeff Bezos anymore.
The Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest people in mid-2022 is mostly full of technology moguls. Forbes catalog of the wealthy started in 1982 with the Forbes 400 , which lists the 400 richest Americans. The person at the top of the 1982 list was Daniel Keith Ludwig , a shipping magnate who also had other business ventures. In current iterations, Forbes includes the person's net worth, a philanthropy score and a self-made score. Both George Soros and Rihanna have self-made scores of 10, citing their underprivileged backgrounds before working their way into wealth.
Elon Musk’s net worth as of 2022 is a whopping $219 billion, making him the richest person in the world . Rising from the number two spot on the 2021 list to number one in 2022, he overtook Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon . Although his real-time net worth fluctuates, compared to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , Musk still tops both lists as the richest person. Musk is the founder of SpaceX and The Boring Company and co-founder of PayPal and brain technology company, Neuralink , among other companies.
What’s Jeff Bezos’ net worth in 2022?
Jeff Bezos’ net worth is approximately $131.9 billion, according to Forbes . The founder, chairman and former CEO of Amazon held the number one spot on Forbes’ billionaire list for four years until he was overtaken by Musk . Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company. He was one of the participants of the billionaire space race , in addition to Musk and Richard Branson. Bezos used Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket to take a trip to space with three other people.
