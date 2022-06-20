ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Adam Kinzinger, family receive death threat over participation in Jan. 6 hearings

 3 days ago

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, family receive death threat 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he received a letter threatening him and his family, after he helped lead a House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger posted the letter on Twitter. The letter threatens him, his wife, and his 5-month-old son, Christian.

The handwritten letter, addressed to Kinzinger's wife, Sofia, says the congressman "will be executed," and that his wife and son "will be joining Adam in hell too!"

The letter came after Kinzinger helped lead a hearing delving into former President Trump's efforts to install loyalists within the Justice Department to do his bidding as part of Trump's efforts to convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.

U.S. Capitol Police have not confirmed if they're investigating the letter that was sent to Kinzinger, or providing extra protection for the family.

Bob Bobb
3d ago

So Republicans are threatening Kinzinger because under the Constitution and his job position, he is authorized to investigate the Capitol Attack!!! Republicans have lost their minds.

Brenda Keen
3d ago

this is crazy please stay safe and you are right it's always hard to be right. my dad always said that. it makes you not popular sometimes. not everyone like Jesus!

Leigh d
3d ago

more threats ..so many republicans screaming about how the democrats are so mean why am i not seeing or hearing it .all i see and hear is the republicans being whiney cry babies

The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
E! News

Congressman Sean Casten’s Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is mourning the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who died earlier this week. "This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away," the congressman's office confirmed on Twitter June 13. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."
