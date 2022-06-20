“Hellish” Florida Man Arrested On Animal Abuse Charges Keeping Dogs In Shed Reaching 111-Degrees

Donte Sweeting, 23

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of a man on charges of animal abuse after dogs were found locked inside a hot shed with little to no ventilation.

Marceno said Donte Sweeting, 23, of Lehigh Acres faces four counts of tormenting or depriving an animal.

The former Miami resident was arrested Friday after, Marceno said, “multiple attempts” were made to get him to correct the conditions the dogs were found in, which Marceno described as “hellish.”

Marceno said inside the shed it was greater than 111 degrees and the internal temperature of one of the dogs was over 100 degrees.

“It infuriates me that I’m here to talk about another animal abuse incident,” said Marceno. “There were four dogs ranging from one to 10 years old, and one was pregnant. They were locked in cages, enclosed in a locked shed, there was no ventilation, there was no food and little water.”

The dogs are currently in the care of Lee County Department Of Animal Services.

