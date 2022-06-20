ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

By Chloe Rafferty
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y20xY_0gGOtQIW00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release Monday.

It says the governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

Cooper is also vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” he said. “I’m eager to get to work this week, and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

The governor plans to continue to work from home and follow the CDC’s guidance on isolation .

You can watch his announcement in this video .

The press release says studies show vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected.

It notes that vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

You can find vaccine locations here or call North Carolina’s vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

NCWRC: Fish for free in North Carolina on July 4

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On July 4, anglers of any age or residency status will be allowed to fish without a license in North Carolina, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The agency said the Free Fishing Day is an annual event that allows all North Carolinians to fish...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid 19#Raleigh#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
CBS 17

CBS 17

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy