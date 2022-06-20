Reactions To Iowa Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) – Reactions from supporters and opponents are pouring in after Friday’s Iowa Supreme Court decision that overturned its 2018 ruling that the State Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. Friday’s ruling upheld the 24-hour waiting period and said the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” A-C-L-U of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal of prior precedent. In a statement released Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds called the ruling “a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn.”
