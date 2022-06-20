ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth Cowboy JFL Football Program Making a Comeback

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus, the Monmouth Cowboys JFL football program is making a comeback. The Cowboys had a long and successful run in both the Galesburg Tackle JFL Organization and the Macomb Junior Football League, before the Macomb League transitioned to...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Women’s Basketball Continues Recent Run of Success

Monmouth College women’s basketball coach Megan Jones ended her first season as the Scots leader of the program with an appearance in the Midwest Conference Tournament championship game, one game short of a NCAA Division III national tournament berth. The Scots won the conference tournament and went to the national tourney in 2020 and was runnerup in the Midwest Conference tournament in 2019 under previous head coach Kyle Wilson. Wilson abruptly left the program in 2020 and Jones was hired by Monmouth late in the recruiting season. She took a squad made up of only 10 players to an overall record of (14-10) and a regular season conference record of (10-6) last season, good enough for 2nd place. After splitting the regular season series with rival Knox College, the Fighting Scots women knocked off the Prairie Fire 57-48 in the MWC tournament semifinals. Monmouth lost to regular season champ, Ripon College, 62-55 in the tournament championship game. College basketball was still navigating the coronavirus pandemic all last season and with a limited number of players on the roster, Jones was proud of the way her ladies handled it.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Football Looking to Get Back on Top of the Midwest Conference in 2022

The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football squad has claimed the Midwest Conference championship 3 times in the past 6 years. The 2020 season was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. The Scots have won seven total titles since 2005. Current head coach Chad Braun has won the past three titles and has been in the conference championship game or ended the season as the conference runnerup in all six of his seasons, minus the 2020 canceled campaign. Monmouth is coming off one of those runnerup seasons in 2021. The Scots were (8-2) last fall, losing the season opening game to perennial power Wartburg College 44-3 and the eventual conference champ, Lake Forest 24-10. Braun has dipped into a pool of a plethora of local talent this past offseason, including former Monmouth-Roseville standout Derek Chandler. Braun is hoping a solid returning group and great local recruiting class can put his football team back on top this fall.
MONMOUTH, IL
hoiabc.com

Local baseball standouts impress at McDonald’s All-Star Games

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tuesday was one of the best nights of the year in high school baseball as downtown Peoria and Dozer Park hosted the 31st Annual McDonald’s All-Star Games. In the large schools game, the East All-Stars outlasted the West All-Stars 14-9 in a barnburner. East Peoria’s Ethan Sosnowki hit a two-run home run and was named the player of the game. Morton’s Beau Durbin hustled out an inside-the-park home run.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Notre Dame’s Cooper Koch a big B1G target

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At midnight on June 15th, Peoria Notre Dame junior Cooper Koch’s phone started buzzing. “Yeah, there were a few rings,” the junior-to-be said. “Wisconsin texted me and some others called trying to get ahold of me, but I was sleeping.”. The...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Paul Bubb Named Director of WIU Intercollegiate Athletics

Paul Bubb has been named director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Western Illinois University, effective June 27. Former Director Danielle Surprenant has been serving in a part-time interim capacity since mid-March after leaving Western to take a position off campus. Bubb has served as the executive director of development at WIU...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Carrie J. Bell

Carrie J. Bell, 43, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 2:32 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. She was born on April 6, 1979 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Pamela Jern. Carrie was raised by her grandparents, Lyle & Doris Brown. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1995.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
977wmoi.com

Mary I. Klinkradt

Mary I. Klinkradt, 74, of Galesburg, died at 6:13 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center with family at her side. She was born January 24, 1948, in Galesburg, the daughter of Russell Glenn and Eula V. (Clark) Bushnell. She married James H. Klinkradt on October 19, 2009, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2014.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

John R. Morris, Jr.

John R. Morris, Jr., 60, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 10:58 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 4, 1962 in Galesburg, IL, the son of John “Dick” and Elizabeth “Betty” Morris. John was raised in rural Henderson in Knox County, IL, and he attended school in Wataga and Galesburg and graduated from Galesburg High School in 1980.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Velma Louise (Hawkins) Carlson

Velma Louise (Hawkins) Carlson, age 94, of Alexis, IL, died on June 22, 2022 under the care of OSF Hospice at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, IL. Velma was born on April 28, 1928 to Fred William and Alta House Hawkins in Coldbrook Township. She lived in the Coldbrook area her entire life except for 2 years at Yates City, IL. She attended Lucas Grade School, Alexis High School and graduated from Galesburg High School with the Class of 1946.
ALEXIS, IL
977wmoi.com

Todd Allen Klockenga

Todd Allen Klockenga, 53 of Abingdon, passed away at 5:38 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home after a very courageous battle against Pancreatic Cancer. He was born September 20, 1968 in Galesburg, the son of Bruce C. and Sandra L. (Flint) Klockenga. He married Michelle “Mickey” Lomax on May 23, 1998 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

Kathleen Marie Kennedy

Kathleen Marie Kennedy, 92, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. She was born October 19, 1929 in Oakville, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Ruby (Malcom) Reiman. Kathy was reared and educated in Iowa. After graduating high school, she moved to Burlington for a short period of time and later moved to Galesburg. Kathy worked in the Supervisor of Assessments Office at the Knox County Courthouse for around 10 years and then worked at the Galesburg City Assessor’s Office for around 20 years, retiring in 1994. She married Stanley M. Kennedy on February 29, 1996 in Mission, Texas. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2004.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Patricia McDorman

Patricia McDorman, age 78, of Abingdon, Illinois died at 11:05 A.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, Illinois. She was born on September 29, 1943 in Jacksonville, Illinois the daughter of John Albert and Ila W. (Vance) Hacker, Sr. She was raised by her mother and step father, Ila and Clarence Skiles. She married Donald McDorman, he survives of Abingdon, Illinois.
ABINGDON, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
977wmoi.com

Wendell Don “Donald” Brannon

Wendell Don “Donald” Brannon, 70, of Galesburg went home to his Lord, June 17, 2022. Donald was born June 7, 1952, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He later came to Galesburg as a child with his mother, where he was raised by his loving mother, Bobby Jean Brannon, grandfather, Loraine Brannon, and his caring and loving aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Henry Brannon.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Brenda Kye Shinn

Brenda Kye Shinn, 75, of Galesburg, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Marigold Rehab and Health Care Center, Galesburg. She was born February 19, 1947 in Galesburg, the daughter of Bernard and Naomi (Shepherd) Smith. Brenda was reared and educated in Illinois. She attended nursing school and worked as a LPN at various nursing homes, retiring from Rosewood Care Center in Galesburg. Brenda married Ralph A. Shinn on August 23, 1982 in Galesburg. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2008.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Violet “Rose” (Kane) Martz

Mrs. Violet “Rose” (Kane) Martz, 83, of Oneida, Illinois, passed away peacefully 12:50 p.m. Tuesday June 14, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, with her daughter and one sister by her side. She was born March 4, 1939 in Galesburg, the daughter of Jack and Linda...
ONEIDA, IL
977wmoi.com

Martha Earleen Farrell

Martha Earleen Farrell, 88, of Galesburg, died at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria. She was born January 25, 1934, in La Harpe, Illinois, the daughter of Earl M. and Martha H. (Dunham) Plummer. She married Louis E. Johnson on May 14, 1953, in Kewanee. She later married John Carroll “Butch” Farrell on October 15, 1966, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1996.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Stephen Michael Dennison

Stephen Michael Dennison, 73, of Altona, Illinois, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 after drowning with his brother, Keith doing what they loved, fishing. Steve was born July 26, 1948 at his grandmother’s home in Toulon, Illinois, the son of George E. and Jessie M. (Cantwell) Dennison. He attended and graduated from ROVA High School in 1967 where he excelled in basketball. Steve met and married the love of his life, Linda Lee Thurman on September 26, 1970 in Galesburg.
ALTONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

All aboard for fun at Galesburg Railroad Days!

All aboard! The Galesburg Railroad Days is chugging back into town to celebrate the area’s rich railroad history. Randy Newcomb, Executive Director at the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau, made a stop at Local 4 to tell us all about the event. For more information on the Galesburg Railroad...

