Monmouth Cowboy JFL Football Program Making a Comeback

Monmouth College women’s basketball coach Megan Jones ended her first season as the Scots leader of the program with an appearance in the Midwest Conference Tournament championship game, one game short of a NCAA Division III national tournament berth. The Scots won the conference tournament and went to the national tourney in 2020 and was runnerup in the Midwest Conference tournament in 2019 under previous head coach Kyle Wilson. Wilson abruptly left the program in 2020 and Jones was hired by Monmouth late in the recruiting season. She took a squad made up of only 10 players to an overall record of (14-10) and a regular season conference record of (10-6) last season, good enough for 2nd place. After splitting the regular season series with rival Knox College, the Fighting Scots women knocked off the Prairie Fire 57-48 in the MWC tournament semifinals. Monmouth lost to regular season champ, Ripon College, 62-55 in the tournament championship game. College basketball was still navigating the coronavirus pandemic all last season and with a limited number of players on the roster, Jones was proud of the way her ladies handled it.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO