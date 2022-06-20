Missing child from Pottsville found safely
UPDATE: Kennedy Preti, who was reported missing from Pottsville, has been safely located.
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville Bureau of Police have issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl.Local woman scammed out of $35K
According to police, 15-year-old Kennedy Preti was last seen 10 days ago in Pottsville.
Preti is described as being 5’6″, 150 pounds with dark brown-reddish hair.
There is a cash reward of $1,000 being offered for Preti’s location and safe return.
If you have any information that may be even remotely helpful please call Pottsville Bureau Police at 570-628-3792 or 570-622-1234 Ext. 1331
