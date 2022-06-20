Missing child from Pottsville found safely

UPDATE: Kennedy Preti, who was reported missing from Pottsville, has been safely located.

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville Bureau of Police have issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Kennedy Preti was last seen 10 days ago in Pottsville.

Preti is described as being 5’6″, 150 pounds with dark brown-reddish hair.

There is a cash reward of $1,000 being offered for Preti’s location and safe return.

If you have any information that may be even remotely helpful please call Pottsville Bureau Police at 570-628-3792 or 570-622-1234 Ext. 1331

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.