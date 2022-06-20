ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real 1 vs. Jacob Fatu Added To MLW Battle Riot IV

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Wrestling has announced a match between Real 1 (nZo) and Jacob Fatu for MLW Battle Riot IV on June 23. It happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 signed for NYC this Thursday. See Fatu vs. Real 1 for the...

Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
411mania.com

Teacher Reveals How Sasha Banks’ Appearance at School Wrestling Club Happened

Sasha Banks made a surprise visit to KIPP AMP Middle School’s wrestling club last month, and the teacher in charge of the club recently discussed how it came about. As noted in early May, Banks made an appearance at the Brooklyn middle school’s wrestling club to visit with the kids. Victor Perry, who runs the club, spoke with Cultaholic about the appearance and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
BROOKLYN, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return To Former Promotion

It’s another place to go. WWE and AEW get most of the attention in the wrestling world and that is not going to change for the time being. That being said, they are also not the only promotions in the world and there is a lot of talent out there away from the major companies. Sometimes you see a former WWE wrestler try his luck elsewhere, and that is the case again with a homecoming.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Opening Up Donut Shop Together In L.A.

Sonya Deville and Many Rose wil soon be opening their own donut store in the Los Angeles, California area. In a new interview with Forbes, Deville spoke about the new business venture, which will be called “DaMandyz Donutz.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Cobb Says He’s Glad ROH Is Still Around, Hoping For Streaming Service

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Jeff Cobb spoke about Tony Khan purchasing AEW and how he’s glad the company still exists in some form. He said: “Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal… When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I’ve witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I’m happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we’ll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it’s a streaming service, that’d great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor,“
WWE
Fightful

Report: Dewey Foley Has Departed From WWE

Dewey Foley has reportedly exited WWE. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Dewey Foley recently left WWE with one source saying his exit happened in late April. Johnson reports that Foley made the decision to leave the company and he was not cut. Dewey, the son of Mick Foley, was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Butch Credits AEW Stars For His Current Presentation

“Pete Dunne” is no more, long live, “Butch.”. The former WWE United Kingdom Champion recently spoke with The Metro in the UK, discussing how his new presentation as “Butch,” alongside Sheamus & Ridge Holland is “refreshing,” noting that he’d been presented as “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne for years, since his WWE debut in 2016. “It’s been so long,” the British superstar said about his old presentation.
WWE
411mania.com

Road Dogg On His WWE Release, Says Vince McMahon ‘Outworked’ Him

“Road Dogg” Brian James recently touched on his release from WWE, noting that he was simply outworked by Vince McMahon. James discussed the matter on his latest Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast for Ad-Free Shows and said that he just couldn’t keep up with McMahon’s drive to work, which led to him falling behind.
WWE
411mania.com

Motion Officially Filed to Dismiss Oliver Luck vs. Vince McMahon XFL Lawsuit

The settlement in the lawsuits between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon over Luck’s XFL termination is moving forward, with the motion to dismiss officially filed. As reported earlier this week, a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit that was originally filed in April of 2020 after the XFL shut down. Luck had alleged at the time that McMahon wrongfully terminated his contract, while McMahon countersued.
LAW
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 6/24/22 (Title Change)

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped Monday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be shown on Thursday:. – The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor an Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. – Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke to become the new WWE...
LINCOLN, NE

