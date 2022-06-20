ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical

By NBC 26 Staff
 3 days ago
Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Midwest Vision Centers is Shopko Optical’s seventh completed acquisition over the past six months and brings the company’s total centers to 142 across 13 states.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to welcome Midwest Vision Centers, their employees, and their patients to the Shopko Optical family,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “Our new patients will be pleased to receive the thorough and trusted eye care they have come to expect along with an enhanced selection of products from the doctors and opticians who will continue to serve these communities.”

Each store will have an enhanced frame assortment as well as the latest in lens technology with a comprehensive satisfaction guarantee.

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with the local Lions Clubs in Minnesota and North Dakota to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

