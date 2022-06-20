ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Lake Chix Market and Merch starts Wednesday

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - The Lake Chix Market and Merch will start Wednesday, June 22 from 4-8 p.m. at 100 Elm Drive in Edwardsville. The market, held in the Holiday Shore Marina parking lot, offers fresh produce, local crafts and small business vendors, baked goods, kettle corn, area honey, skin products, clothing,...

The Telegraph

Fieldon Independence Celebration set Saturday

FIELDON - The Village of Fieldon will bring back its Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. The event will start at Fieldon Baptist Church at 104 Public Road 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church will serve BBQ pork steak sandwiches, potato chips, walking tacos, soft drinks and water. There will also be games for children. From 4-7 p.m., the Fieldon United Church of Christ at 205 S. 1st St. will serve buffalo fish, pulled pork, potato salad, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, soft drinks and water. The church will have a cake walk starting at 4 p.m. and continue until they are out of cakes. The church will also sell cookbooks and have a 50/50 drawing. Fireworks start at dusk.
FIELDON, IL
Kicking off summer in the water

The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

Troy apartment building sold

TROY — A 10-unit apartment building in Troy has a new owner. According to BarberMurphy, Georgia Clark has sold the apartment building at 209 S. Kimberlin St. in Troy to Tut & Tut Properties. BarberMurphy represented both parties in the transactions.
TROY, IL
The Telegraph

Fireworks ready to light up the Riverbend

ALTON - As the 4th of July approaches, many area communities are preparing firework displays. The tiny village of Fieldon offers one of the season's first aerial displays, with fireworks set at dusk on Saturday. Staunton's fireworks follow on Sunday night. Fireworks fans also have three opportunities to see shows at Gordon Moore Park following Alton River Dragon games on Saturday, July 4 and July 16.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois American Water wins awards

ALTON — Illinois American Water has been honored by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) for water quality and safety excellence. During AWWA’s national conference, the company received four 20-Year Directors Awards for participation in the Partnership for Safe Water program, as well as the Wendell R. LaDue Utility Safety Award.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton approves Riverview Drive work

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday night approved Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction in Alton. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall at the site. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five-year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city will provide 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis woman charged in Wood River robbery

A St. Louis woman was charged with two felonies relating to a Wood River robbery in March. Delena L. Hawkins, 32, was charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Phase 1 for Riverview Drive repair approved

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Tuesday approved to move forward with Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city must provided 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

New closure coming on Route 109

If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to continue to use other roads to get to where you’re going. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane. That’s a little further south than the project that closed the highway earlier this month.
GODFREY, IL
FOX 2

IDOT closes lanes on Clark Bridge in Alton this week

ALTON, Ill. – IDOT is closing lanes on the Clark Bridge in Alton for bridge inspections this week. The southbound left lane will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will close Friday.The right lanes will be shutdown next week. Click here to get more information on this closure.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
The Telegraph

Godfrey splash pad work advances

GODFREY — Workers on Thursday were pouring the concrete pad for the much anticipated Godfrey Splash Pad in Glazebrook Park. The opening of the pad has been delayed twice. Originally scheduled to open at the end of May, weather forced a delay in the project and the pad was scheduled to open on the 4th of July.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
