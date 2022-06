MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new record high of 102° was reached yesterday in Montgomery. More of that kind of heat is on the way as the workweek comes to a close. Highs will reach the lower 100s today and tomorrow for many. Upper 90s are more likely this weekend, but someone could still hit 100 degrees. As is typically the case, there will be a range of about 5° each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in Central Alabama, but a healthy portion of us will see triple digits at least once over the next few days.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO