DFW Community Shoutout: The Wilkinson Center in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Wilkinson Center in Dallas is celebrating 40 years of providing pathways out of poverty to people in North Texas.

The center says it aims to transform the lives of Dallas families by teaching them self-sufficiency with dignity and respect.

“Our formula for success is case management, compassionate staff, dedicated volunteers and effective individualized programming. All of our programs are provided free of charge,” as their website states .

If you would like to get involved, the center says you can help out in the following ways:

$50 feeds a family for one week

$145 pays for GED testing for an adult learner

$250 buys 24 cases of diapers

$500 buys new back-to-school shoes for 25 children

$1,000 provides a month’s salary for a Pre-K teacher

$2,500 prepares 25 people to enter the workforce with computer training and job education

$5,000 supports one month of programming for 80 adult learners

$10,000 buys 10 truckloads of food and essential items for the Food Pantry

For more information, visit thewilkinsoncenter.org .

