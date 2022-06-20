ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the unique chalk work of artist David Zinn

By Christine Kelso
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When the Lakehore Arts Festival returns this weekend, visitors will get a chance to see international street artist David Zinn at work. Zinn has been creating original artwork in and around Ann Arbor for years. Zinn is know around the world...

