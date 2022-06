Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the results of an OVI Checkpoint that was held in Lucas County last Friday. The Patrol said that there were 318 vehicles checked during the operation, which resulted in three vehicles being diverted for further investigation of impaired driving. There were no OVI arrests that resulted from the OVI Checkpoint. There were two OVI arrests, as a result of the nearby saturation patrols.

2 DAYS AGO