Premier League

Arsenal 'set to make £50million bid for Raphinha' as Mikel Arteta's side look to beat Tottenham and Barcelona to sign Leeds winger as part of recruitment drive which could push Nicolas Pepe towards the exit

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Arsenal are planning to make a £50million bid for Leeds star Raphinha.

As reported by The Times, the Gunners are eager to sign the Brazil international despite interest from Tottenham and Barcelona.

Barcelona had been heavily linked with a move for Raphinha but that deal now looks unlikely to happen.

Arsenal are set to make a bid of £50million for Raphinha as they look to sign the Leeds winger
Mikel Arteta is eager to have a stronger squad with more options going into the new season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been hugely impressed by Raphinha's performances for Leeds, with the winger having scored eleven goals and provided three assists in the Premier League last season.

If he joins Arsenal then it could see Bukayo Saka switch to the left flank, with Nicolas Pepe a candidate to leave the club.

Raphinha has progressed well since joining Leeds from Rennes in 2020. He was previously at Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria.

Arteta is determined to add to his squad as Arsenal look to get back into the Champions League.

Tottenham and Barcelona are also interested in signing the Brazil international from Leeds
19-year-old winger Marquinhos has already joined from Sao Paulo, while another Brazilian could soon arrive at the club, with Arsenal determined to sign striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Midfielder Fabio Vieira is close to joining from Porto and Arsenal are also interested in signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Arsenal also recently announced that striker Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

After having a small squad in the second half of last season, Arteta is eager to have more options at his disposal for the upcoming campaign, especially given Arsenal's involvement in the Europa League.

If he joins Arsenal then it could open the door for fellow winger Nicolas Pepe to leave the club

