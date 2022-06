On a dark evening minutes before the sunset, a couple with previous ties to New York City found themselves climbing a ladder into the loft of an unfinished home at the base of Mount Werner in Steamboat Springs. The couple, who have four adult children, had decided to make Steamboat their primary residence and had outgrown their long-time condo in the Yampa Valley. A last-minute call from their realtor had them intrigued.

