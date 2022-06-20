ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lehigh Valley off to a 2-1 start in the Softball Carpenter Cup in Philadelphia

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyuqN_0gGOqlzW00
Lehigh Valley is off to an outstanding start in the 16-team Softball Carpenter Cup tournament sponsored by the Phillies. Keith Groller/The Morning Call/TNS

The Lehigh Valley Carpenter Cup softball team began Monday at about 5 a.m. wiping the sleep out of their eyes with smiles. About 12 hours later they were still smiling.

A fun day in Philadelphia’s FDR Park produced a 2-1 record and a return trip to South Philly on Wednesday for the quarterfinals and the single-elimination portion of the 17th annual Softball Carpenter Cup tournament sponsored by the Phillies.

Lehigh Valley won two one-run morning games to get off to an outstanding start in the 16-team tournament. Lehigh Valley beat Delaware County 5-4 and topped Chester County 6-5 with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh when Catasauqua’s Delaney Troxell tripled home Whitehall’s Kate Yadush from first base with two out after Chester had tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh.

The local team looked to go 3-0 and had a 5-1 lead entering the bottom of the third of the third and final game of the day against the Suburban One League, but SOL scored seven runs in the third, taking advantage of three errors to break the game open en route to a 9-7 win.

The top eight teams in the 16-team advance to Wednesday. Lehigh Valley will play either Delaware North, Delaware South, Burlington County or the Philadelphia Catholic at 11 a.m. needing three wins to claim the championship. No Lehigh Valley team has won the Softball Carpenter Cup title since 2008.

For a long time this spring it appeared as though there might not be a Lehigh Valley team in the Softball Carpenter Cup, but Brian Fehnel, coach of the Emmaus Sting 18U team, took it over with help from others such as Ricky Sechler and Mike Yadush and they put together a quality team.

“I couldn’t be happier with the group we have,” Fehnel said. “Ricky and Mike were huge help getting the word out. Today we just one had one bad inning where things got away, but other than that they played clean softball and were smiling and happy all day. Even when got here early in the morning they were smiling and ready to go.”

In the win over Delaware County, Troxell, Kassy Aquino (Whitehall) and Carly Gaffney (Palmerton) combined on an 8-hitter and allowed just three earned runs.

Lehigh Valley trailed 2-1 and tied it up in the top of the fourth before breaking it open with three in the fifth. Sage Toman (Northwestern Lehigh) singled in a run and two more scored on an error.

Earlier in the game, Lehigh Valley got an RBI-single by Troxell and a run-scoring groundout by Jordyn Hemingway (Northern Lehigh).

Delaware County fought back with runs in the sixth and seventh, but with the tying run on second in the last inning Gaffney got a flyout to right to end it.

Hannah Makovsky (Northampton), Shayla Morgan (Emmaus) and Hemmingway each had two hits in a 13-hit attack in the opener.

In the game against Chester County, which proved to be the most exciting of the day, Lehigh Valley took a 5-3 lead in the second inning on Toman’s two-run double. Toman also tripled in a run in a three-run first inning, while Gaffney singled in a run and another run scored on a groundout by Yadush.

Yadush began the bottom of the seventh with a single and stayed at first as the next two Lehigh Valley batters popped up. That set the stage for Troxell, who ripped an 0-1 pitch to deep right to chase home Yadush with the game-winning run.

“It’s very exciting,” Troxell, a rising junior, said. “This is my first time playing Carpenter Cup and getting to play with all of these amazing girls from around the Lehigh Valley. It has lived up to my expectations.”

The walk-off triple is something Troxell won’t forget anytime soon,

“I was pitching when [Chester] got the tying runs and I knew I was coming up in the bottom of the inning and I was just thinking I had to do my job,” she said. “I’ve been hitting well recently and I just had to relax. Hitting that triple felt great.”

Gaffney and Troxell combined on a 4-hitter in the pitching circle, and had a combined eight strikeouts and just one walk while giving up just one earned run.

Lehigh Valley outhit Chester 10-4, but was hurt by four errors. Becahi’s Leah Chladny joined Toman with two hits.

“This has been a great opportunity to make more friends,” Toman said. “This is my first year on this team and I’m really enjoying it. I think we’re going to do well on Wednesday. It will be beneficial to us to sleep in a little and not have to get up at 4 in the morning. I think we’re going to play pretty well.”

In the loss to SOL, Lehigh Valley had 10 hits, including two by Yadush, who also drove in two runs. Troxell and Aubrey Steiner (Whitehall) had doubles and Chladny had a triple. But five unearned runs were too much to overcome.

“We’re just happy to keep this going and we are going to high school coaches and be around a lot of high school games,” Fehnel said. “I don’t necessarily want to know the players that a coach thinks he has but I want them to text me and let me know if they see someone who impressed them. We want to reach out as much as possible.”

Shayla Morgan, an Emmaus product in her second year with the Carpenter Cup team, said this year’s group isn’t done yet.

“I love this team because we all work together really well,” Morgan said. “I loved playing last year and this year with everything being new I was very excited to come back. I got up at 5 but I didn’t mind it. I kind of like the mornings. I got some Dunkin’ for the ride down here. We’re back here on Wednesday and we’re going to bring it home. I can feel it.”

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.4M lottery ticket sold in Lehigh County

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the Lehigh Valley. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth more than $1.4 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It was sold at the Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall Township. The store gets...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Credit union opens Trexlertown Branch, first of 5 planned in Lehigh Valley

TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
TREXLERTOWN, PA
wlvr.org

Thousands to descend on Saucon Valley Country Club for U.S. Senior Open

Today marks the start of competition for the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament at Saucon Valley Country Club. The pristine grounds and venerable Old Course are hosting the world’s best over-50 golfers for a record third time. Thousands of spectators will visit through the weekend. Parking at the club...
HELLERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Whitehall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
365traveler.com

19 FUN THINGS TO DO IN ALLENTOWN PA (& LEHIGH VALLEY)

Allentown, PA, located in the Lehigh Valley, is known for its historical importance and award-winning park system, including water attractions, live entertainment, and shows. Founded in 1762 as a small farming village, it is now the 3rd largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. Throughout its history, Allentown played a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eater

Where to Find a Freaking Good Hoagie in Philly

A hoagie is a sacred thing. Sub? Never heard of it. Hero? Not in these parts. Grinder? What on earth is that? No, in Philly, a hoagie is a sandwich of meats, cheeses, and condiments on a long, sometimes seeded roll. There are as many hoagie varieties as there are Philadelphians (though you can never go wrong with a classic Italian), and wherever you go in this beautiful city, you are never far from finding a very good one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Phillies#Delaware North#The Suburban One League
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown principal to head Parkland's Fogelsville Elementary

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fogelsville Elementary School has a new principal. The Parkland school board appointed Lisa Lesko to take over the role. She will replace Timothy Chorones, who will become a Parkland assistant superintendent, upon Rodney Troutman's retirement, said the district. Lesko currently serves as principal of Sheridan Elementary School...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Philadelphia to Atlantic City by Train

- When you plan to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ, you'll want to get your tickets for the train well in advance. Amtrak offers affordable train tickets for your trip. Omio is a great resource to help you find the best deals and schedules on tickets for the Atlantic City to Philadelphia train trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Next-of-kin sought for Bethlehem man

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is searching for the next-of-kin for a Bethlehem man. Tam Hung Nguyen was pronounced dead on June 17 at 1:42 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Nguyen died of natural causes, the coroner reports. Anyone with information about Nguyen's next-of-kin is asked to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Going to the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley? Some tips on traffic, parking and more.

When the U.S. Senior Open opens this week, there’ll be plenty to do (quietly) around the course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The 2022 Senior Open starts early Thursday morning and rolls through Sunday on the country club’s Old Course, following two days of practice rounds. The 42nd annual United States Golf Association event, part of the PGA Tour Champions series, is teeing off from Saucon Valley Country Club for the third time and first since it was last held at the club in 2000.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Upper Hanover, Oley Farms Preserved from Development

HARRISBURG PA – Agricultural parcels in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties – including two in Upper Hanover and Oley townships, respectively – were among 32 farms covering a total of 2,264 acres that were officially preserved and saved from future development Thursday (June 16, 2022) by the state Land Preservation Board.
OLEY, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Manager Of PA Country Club Learns His Fate For Stealing $147K

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 days to 23 months in Chester County prison for stealing nearly $150,000 from the country club he managed, authorities said. Anthony Lucas, of Newark, DE was convicted in December 2021 on theft charges for cashing unauthorized checks using Phoenixville Country Club funds, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy