These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To Cancer Season

By Roya Backlund
 3 days ago
Have you noticed how beautiful the energy has been lately? Summer is fully in session, and the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 20 to June 26 are celebrating the first days of the sunniest season of all. Time to soak up every last ray of light, because as the sun reaches its peak during the summer solstice on June 21, the days will gradually become shorter and shorter. It’s a race against the clock, so don’t let summer pass you by!

The first day of summer also means something else—the first day of Cancer season. As the sun enters this emotional, nurturing and defensive water sign , it will encourage you to connect with what you care about; with whatever you’re willing to fight for. It’s time to return to your roots and reconnect with what you consider your home base. Clean your house, bake a home-cooked meal and play a board-game at home with your family—you won’t regret it. Oh, and don’t be surprised if your intuition feels stronger, as Cancer is one of the most psychic zodiac signs .

If your social life starts feeling more bubbly and enjoyable this week, it might have something to do with the fact that Venus—planet of love and friendship—also enters Gemini on June 21. Gemini is a clever, talkative and highly hilarious zodiac sign that forces you to up the intellectual ante. This is a beautiful time to socialize and engage with your friends and to revel in some no-strings-attached fun with someone who’s caught your eye. Gemini doesn’t always think about the future, but the “right now”, so you might as well lean into it.

Here’s why these three zodiac signs will be in a powerful position this week, according to an astrologer:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Taurus

You’re doing some soul-searching this week, but all of it will feel worth it. As Venus—your ruling planet—forms a trine with transformative Pluto on June 21, it will encourage you to experiment with something that might scare you. After all, you know that once you take a risk, nothing will ever be the same again. And yet, the horror of change is starting to feel more exciting, as though you can already feel how powerful it’s made you. Trust in the process, Taurus. You’re in the middle of a cosmic upgrade, but it could take just a second to load.

Gemini

Gemini season may be coming to an end this week, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. After all, Venus—planet of luxury and beauty—will enter Gemini on June 21, attracting lovers and friends like moths to your flame. If you suddenly start feeling more attractive, like you’re glowing, that’s Venus at work, encouraging you to embrace self-love and immerse yourself in the beauty of being you! Honor everything you have to honor and indulge in some of the pleasures that make you feel worthwhile. Celebrate what it means to be you and express yourself fully!

Cancer

Confidence is yours this week, Cancer. As the sun begins moving through your first house of the self, it’s reminding you who you are and what you stand for. Take notice of all of the things that matter to you, every victory you’d stake your reputation on and everything that makes you *you*. Pay attention to what makes you unique, because your strengths are someone else’s weaknesses. Appreciate the gifts you’ve been given, because they were given to you for a reason. Reconnect with your soul mission, because your solar return is officially in session!

