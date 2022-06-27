ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjOZm_0gGOqXaE00

Click here to read the full article.

Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance!

On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter , encouraging you to give yourself whatever you need in order to feel *alive*. If you’re feeling the urge to fight for your desires, don’t hold back! A new moon in Cancer will also take place at 10:52 p.m. ET, lighting a match in your heart. You may find yourself feeling more caring and compassionate, so let a tender touch guide you back to your roots and closer to what matters! As Venus—planet of love and friendship —forms a sextile with optimistic Jupiter, you’re feeling inspired by affectionate connections, putting you in the right frame of mind to fall in love all sorts of beautiful people.

And although you might feel more motivated to pursue short-term gratification, don’t forget to consider what’s happening down the line! As Mercury—planet of communication—forms a trine with Saturn—planet of longevity—on July 2, you’ll be in a strong position to start meaningful conversations and begin drafting up blueprints for your next project. Just remember, Mercury will also be squaring off with disorienting Neptune, so don’t expect to have all the answers right from the get-go.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re in for a magical ride this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week

Gemini

You’re feeling confident lately, Gemini! And as luck would have it, you’re newfound self-love isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. With attractive Venus continuing its dance through flight and flirty Gemini, no one’s feeling hotter than you do! Plus, this week, Venus will also sextile Jupiter in your 11th house of friends, which is widening your social circle and increasing your level of popularity. However, you’re not just racking up thousands of likes on your latest selfie; you’re also hard at work on something meaningful! As Mercury in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in your ninth house of big-picture-thinking, you’re also seeing your ideas and belief systems in a brand new light.

Related: Gemini Horoscope For July 2022 : Looking For Love

Cancer

This week has the power to be truly game-changing for you, Cancer. Because it all begins with a new moon in your first house of the self on June 28, you’re starting off the week feeling motivated to become a better version of yourself than you were before. No one gets to decide what your future looks like but you, so let your heart guide you toward wherever it is you *really* want to go next. Although you’re feeling the pressure to succeed, it’s also emboldening you to go for something harder than you ever have before! Instead of doubting your potential, why not lean into it completely? Fake it til’ you make it, Cancer.

Related: Cancer Horoscope For July 2022 : Happy Solar Return

Pisces

You’re on fire this week, Pisces. You’re famous for your imaginative perspective of the world and your artistic senses are always tingling with magic. However, this week, you might be coming to terms with an idea that puts all your other ideas to shame! As a new moon in Cancer lights up your creativity sector, you’re clearly in the mood to express yourself and have fun while doing it. Even if you’re not an artist by trade, remember that living your life is an art form in and of itself. And if you’re the artist behind it all, what type of picture does your heart want you to paint?

Related: Pisces Horoscope For July 2022 : Feeling Imaginative

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0gGOqXaE00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 2

Related
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 26th June to 2nd July, 2022

The end of June is almost upon us and, like Cancerians everywhere, it knows how to bring the drama. We begin the week with a sextile between Mercury in Gemini and Chiron in Aries on the 27th. A helpful aspect, this sextile facilitates difficult conversations born of trauma and invested in building new trust. Perhaps we may see these conversations in regards to current gun laws in the U.S., abortion rights roll back, and anti-trans violence. While these conversations may certainly prove fruitful, they will certainly not be easy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Zodiac#Worst Week#Psychic#Friendship#Mercury
ohmymag.co.uk

This is your luckiest day of the week, based on your zodiac sign

What if someone tells you there’s a lucky week of the day for you? Stay here, before you dismiss the fact. Based on who rules your zodiac sign and which day is ruled by which planet – there is actually a lucky day of the week for all zodiac signs. EliteDaily reveals what your luckiest day of the week is based on your zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs

Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 6/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You swore you'd never bail someone out again, but what can you say? It comes with the boots and the cape. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You worry about pushing a limit too far, but go ahead and push. A slap on the wrist is the only thing at risk and you can certainly live with that.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

You’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving us all the more reason to retreat, go inward, and nurture our hearts. Nothing wrong with a little shake-up, as it’s simply bringing you closer to what’s meant for you.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience. However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your July Horoscope Says You’re Ready To Come Clean About How You feel

Click here to read the full article. Prepare to feel countless emotions this month, Capricorn. After all, your Capricorn July 2022 horoscope predicts a change of heart that opens you up to so many possibilities. As driven Mars enters your creative fifth house on July 5, you may be on the verge of an artistic awakening! However, inspiration is not easy to find, so make sure you show your dedication to the craft. By the end of the month, you’ll see how much practice makes perfect! As a full moon in Capricorn takes place on on July 13, this month has...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Charles Gave Lili the Same Birthday Gift He Got For Kate & William—Here’s the Present They Share

Click here to read the full article. A piece of the family. Prince Charles’ birthday present for Lilibet was extra special. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Lilibet celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2022, with her close family sans Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, her grandfather still wanted to give her something to remind her of her Royal roots. In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swingset. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy