These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance!

On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter , encouraging you to give yourself whatever you need in order to feel *alive*. If you’re feeling the urge to fight for your desires, don’t hold back! A new moon in Cancer will also take place at 10:52 p.m. ET, lighting a match in your heart. You may find yourself feeling more caring and compassionate, so let a tender touch guide you back to your roots and closer to what matters! As Venus—planet of love and friendship —forms a sextile with optimistic Jupiter, you’re feeling inspired by affectionate connections, putting you in the right frame of mind to fall in love all sorts of beautiful people.

And although you might feel more motivated to pursue short-term gratification, don’t forget to consider what’s happening down the line! As Mercury—planet of communication—forms a trine with Saturn—planet of longevity—on July 2, you’ll be in a strong position to start meaningful conversations and begin drafting up blueprints for your next project. Just remember, Mercury will also be squaring off with disorienting Neptune, so don’t expect to have all the answers right from the get-go.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re in for a magical ride this week:

Gemini

You’re feeling confident lately, Gemini! And as luck would have it, you’re newfound self-love isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. With attractive Venus continuing its dance through flight and flirty Gemini, no one’s feeling hotter than you do! Plus, this week, Venus will also sextile Jupiter in your 11th house of friends, which is widening your social circle and increasing your level of popularity. However, you’re not just racking up thousands of likes on your latest selfie; you’re also hard at work on something meaningful! As Mercury in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in your ninth house of big-picture-thinking, you’re also seeing your ideas and belief systems in a brand new light.

Cancer

This week has the power to be truly game-changing for you, Cancer. Because it all begins with a new moon in your first house of the self on June 28, you’re starting off the week feeling motivated to become a better version of yourself than you were before. No one gets to decide what your future looks like but you, so let your heart guide you toward wherever it is you *really* want to go next. Although you’re feeling the pressure to succeed, it’s also emboldening you to go for something harder than you ever have before! Instead of doubting your potential, why not lean into it completely? Fake it til’ you make it, Cancer.

Pisces

You’re on fire this week, Pisces. You’re famous for your imaginative perspective of the world and your artistic senses are always tingling with magic. However, this week, you might be coming to terms with an idea that puts all your other ideas to shame! As a new moon in Cancer lights up your creativity sector, you’re clearly in the mood to express yourself and have fun while doing it. Even if you’re not an artist by trade, remember that living your life is an art form in and of itself. And if you’re the artist behind it all, what type of picture does your heart want you to paint?

