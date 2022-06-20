ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coach K Says He Doesn’t Plan to Attend Duke Games Next Season

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrJfO_0gGOqGp700

The legendary coach plans to steer clear of Duke games next season as Jon Scheyer takes over as head coach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who retired following his team’s trip to the Final Four in April, said that he has no plans to attend games at Cameron Indoor next season.

Coach K shared his plans with CBS Sports basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.

Coach K’s decision to not hover around the Duke basketball program is not a surprise to Jon Scheyer , who told Andy Katz that he believes he’s going to have to search Coach K out for any advice.

“You know, [the transition]‘s been real natural already,” Scheyer said. “And I already know I’m going to have to search Coach, you know, I’m gonna have to go find him to bring him back in the fold, you know? Coach has got a lot of things going on in his life, and of course, he wants to see our program succeed at the highest level possible, but I know he’s not gonna be just hovering around. He’s gonna live his life.”

In Scheyer’s inaugural season at Duke, it will be his show, and Coach K doesn’t plan on being around too much–for now.

More CBB Coverage:

Davidson Will Induct Curry Into Hall of Fame, Retire His Number
Curry Reacts to Davidson HC McKillop’s Retirement Announcement
Davidson HC Bob McKillop Announces Retirement After 33 Years
Blue Devil Country: Prime Duke target enters discussion for top ranking

For more Duke coverage, go to Blue Devil Country

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Katz
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Bob Mckillop
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Hilariously Suggests The Timberwolves Should Get A Championship Ring: "Well, They Passed On Steff And Klay In The Draft And They Traded Wiggins To G State"

The Golden State Warriors completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the 2021-22 season as they went all the way to clinch yet another championship, after missing out on the playoffs last season. Not many predicted that they'd be here before the season started and that includes Steve Kerr, who said he wasn't sure they'd win it all when training camp started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jay Bilas Names The Toughest Player He Faced At Duke

On Tuesday, ESPN college hoops analyst and former Duke Blue Devil Jay Bilas took some answered some fan questions via TikTok. One of which, was "where does Len Bias rank in terms of players you played against at Duke?" This got Bilas to thinking, and ultimately sharing the five best...
DURHAM, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry And Draymond Green Couldn't Stop Laughing After Klay Thompson Describes What He Did After The NBA Finals: "Going To Breakfast On Saturday Morning, Seeing People Excited, Getting A Standing Ovation From The Chef And Waiters."

Klay Thompson had the time of his life after the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics. Thompson became a 4-time champion the season he returned after two debilitating injuries that kept him away from the court for two and a half years. Thompson hasn't...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Basketball#Coach K#Cameron Indoor#Cbs Sports#Curry Reacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina Football: 2022 Tar Heels Season Preview and Prediction

The talk of North Carolina as a sleeping giant on the national scene has been prevalent for more than two decades. As Mack Brown enters Year 4 of his second stint at UNC, it's nearing time to put up or shut up. After a disappointing 2021 season, Brown hopes that the latter helps lead to the former. "Instead of sitting here talking about what we're going to do and what we're going to win," he says, "we're going back to setting the standard that we need to do everything right to get there."
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paolo Banchero ‘will never get over’ loss to UNC in Final Four

It’s been a few months since the UNC basketball program ended Duke’s season and Coach K’s career in the Final Four, taking down the No. 2 Blue Devils in New Orleans. The memory is one that will live forever for UNC fans and rightfully so as they now have bragging rights over their biggest rival. But it’s also one that Duke star Paolo Banchero will never get over. Ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, the expected Top 3 pick talked to Complex about his college career and journey to the NBA. One of the questions that was asked to him was about that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy