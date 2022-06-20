ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Fleet Delivers An Incredible Acoustic Rendition Of Earl Thomas Conley’s “Holding Her And Loving You”

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago
There’s just something about a live acoustic performance from Larry Fleet that feels like a borderline spiritual awakening.

The soulful country singer burst onto the country music scene back in 2020 with his smash hit “Where I Find God,” which gave us all a peace of mind when the COVID-19 pandemic first touched down in the United States and we were so uncertain of the future.

Also, if you haven’t heard Fleet’s acoustic cover of the song at the Ryman Auditorium, you need to do yourself a favor and kick off your Monday the right way.

Speaking of the man’s acoustic covers, he recently dropped an out of this world acoustic solo performance of Earl Thomas Conley’s “Holding Her and Loving You” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The song was originally released on Conley’s 1983 Don’t Make It Easy album, and it’s one of the more deep-cutting country songs you can possibly imagine, as he sings about cheating on his significant other. Although his heart is with his secret lover, he wrestles with himself over the immoral decision, realizing he has to tell his true partner.

It’s pure country music to its core, and with Fleet’s authenticity and soulful voice, it’s hard to think of many artists that are worthy of covering this classic.

From the top deck in a lone arena, check out this impressive cover from Larry Fleet himself:

The original:

