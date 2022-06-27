ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

By Roya Backlund
 3 days ago
If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things!

You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and emotional Cancer sun will square off with intense and competitive Jupiter in Aries , which could leave you feeling vulnerable and defensive. If something—or someone—is trying to one-up you too much, it could bring out the worst in you! Remember to pick your battles wisely. Plus, a new moon in Cancer intensifies the energy as of 10:52 p.m. ET, encouraging you to set your heart on something and find the courage to nurture it. After all, beautiful things don’t arrive on your doorstep; they often have to be coaxed into existence! Let Cancer’s penchant for caring inspire you to care about something even more.

However, by July 1, all that caring could turn into a disaster if you don’t know your limits. As passionate Mars squares off with obsessive Pluto, you may find yourself overdoing it and pushing something before it’s ready. If you’re comparing yourself to someone else , remember to keep your eyes on your own work! Do you simply want to be better than them or do you want to be the best version of yourself? The choice is yours. As chatty Mercury squares off with illusive Neptune on July 2, you may feel even more confused by the end of the week. Remember, not everything is as it seems on the surface.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you’re in for an intense this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Leo

You might feel the weight of your past on your shoulders this week, Leo. After all, a new moon in Cancer is forcing you to embrace solitude and introspection as you learn how to let go of what’s no longer your responsibility to carry. Because this new moon takes place in your 12th house of unseen energies, you may find that deep-seated emotions are being activated, surprising you with their intensity. However, if you keep it all bottled up, it will continue to poison you. Find time to be as expressive and emotional as you need to be, because you’re purifying your soul, babe!

Libra

There may be some conflict arising in your personal life this week, Libra. Because combative Mars is currently moving through your seventh house of partnerships, you’ve already been dealing with drama! Whether you’re fighting with your S.O. or navigating misunderstandings with your coworkers, the heat is getting turned up this week. As Mars squares off with Pluto in your fourth house of home and family, you may feel as though you’re trying to balance keeping one person happy without pissing off someone else! However, remember to keep in mind that you only have control over yourself. If people want to blame you for everything, that’s their problem and it’s definitely not yours.

Capricorn

You may feel like your loved ones are putting a little too much pressure on you this week, Capricorn. As fighter Mars squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, you’re dealing with blow after blow this week. And if you don’t find a healthy outlet that allows you to let off steam, you may be dangerously close to flipping out! Remember, you can’t make everyone happy. And with a new moon in Cancer rising in your seventh house of partnerships, you’re coming to terms with the toxic relationship dynamics you’ve been taking part in. It’s time to leave that mess behind, because relationships are about mutual respect.

