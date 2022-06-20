These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But The Struggle Is Temporary

Click here to read the full article.

Life is a series of hurdles and challenges, but there’s always something beautiful waiting for you along the way. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 20 to June 26, 2022, don’t be discouraged; instead, try to have a little faith!

In astrology, the seasons change and the sun makes its way across the zodiac calendar, bringing growth to different areas of your life. On June 21, the sun will enter compassionate, cozy and protective Cancer , launching the summer season! The longest day of the year (aka the summer solstice) always coincides with the the sun’s entry into emotional and wholehearted Cancer, as this signifies a return to your roots. Embrace this vibrant and gilded energy, because you’ve worked hard and you’ve earned it!

However, although the sun is shining brighter than ever, not every zodiac sign will appreciate its piercing warmth. In fact, some zodiac signs might be feeling burned, because the sun can also shine a light on things we don’t *really* want to see. Although summer is the season of beauty, fun and abundance, not everyone will feel connected to the revelry. For some, the beginning of summer will be a much more introspective experience , because not every emotion is easy to process. Luckily, feeling it is the first step toward healing. So go—feel your feelings!

As Venus—planet of love—forms a trine with Pluto—planet of transformation—on June 21, it will be an opportunity to strengthen the love you feel by embracing your honest emotions. Don’t beat around the bush, don’t sweeten the deal; instead, just be straight up, trusting that your partner will understand where you’re coming from.

Even though it’s temporary, these three zodiac signs might be in for a case of summertime sadness this week. Here’s why:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Leo

It’s officially summer, which means the sun—your ruling planet—is feeling hotter than ever. However, that doesn’t mean this well-lit season won’t hit you in the heart, revealing the deeper shades of who you are. Let’s not forget that growth only happens when you’re stepping out of your comfort zone. As the sun begins moving through your 12th house of spirituality, you might be feeling more sullen and withdrawn as your sensitivity to external stimuli increases. If you feel emotional, give yourself time to process whatever you’re feeling. Embrace the process, because it can feel *so* cathartic.

Libra

This week, your closest relationships might be embracing some deep and painful healing. After all, on June 21, Venus—your ruling planet—will form a trine with dark and transformative Pluto, dredging up the skeletons in your closet. Although your instinct may be to run from the truth, embrace the pull towards the truth; towards the one thing you’ve avoided talking about. Being vulnerable will feel so good, even if that means simply being vulnerable with yourself. You’re letting go of grievances and embracing a deeper level of closeness!

Scorpio

This week, you may need to have a heart to heart with someone you have baggage with. And if you continue to avoid the subject, you might be wasting an opportunity to grow stronger, both for yourself and for each other. As Venus forms a trine with Pluto on June 21, it will encourage you to be open about something that’s been bugging you, so don’t mince words. Instead, respect your partner’s ability to listen and understand where you’re coming from. Set a boundary, and if your partner truly respects you, they’ll have no problem meeting you in the middle!