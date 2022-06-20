ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Analyzing options projected for the Heat at No. 27 in Thursday’s NBA draft, with the cases for 10 who could be the one

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

There is no definitive No. 27 on the Miami Heat draft board at FTX Arena.

Oh, there are players the team would like to see at their No. 27 spot, with some currently ranked higher by their projection, others possibly lower by others.

But, mostly, No. 27 is a waiting game even for the league’s wisest guys.

But that hasn’t stopped the forecasting.

So who’s No. 27? Or, more to the point, who might be No. 27 if the Heat keep the pick in Thursday’s NBA draft at Barclays Center? Several projections offer intriguing case studies.

So where some of the mock drafts have the Heat going, with our analysis on those prospects.

Kennedy Chandler, guard, Tennessee (No. 27 currently in mock drafts by The Athletic, The Ringer, Stadium, NBADraftNet).

At 5-11 1/2, an undersized point guard who makes up for a lack of size with his speed and explosiveness off the dribble.

In his lone season at Tennessee, the 19-year-old averaged 13.8 points on .383 3-point shooting. He is a willing passer, with twice as many assists as turnovers.

If able to add muscle to his frame, a Heat specialty, he could emerge at least as a quality NBA backup.

With two more years remaining on Kyle Lowry’s deal, this could wind up as a direction worth exploration.

Dalen Terry, guard, Arizona (ESPN, USA Today).

The 19-year-old sophomore is somewhat of a prototypical 3-and-D player who has showcased more of an aptitude for the defensive part of that equation than the 3-point shooting.

At 6-7 with a wingspan of 7 feet, Terry could prove capable of defending point guards through power forwards, therefore meshing with Erik Spoelstra’s preference for position-less lineups.

Tasked with playing point guard at times, he proved more effective as a true wing. While he knocked down .365 of his 3-pointers this past season, he did it on just under two attempts per game.

Reloading at the wing certainly could be a worthwhile Heat pursuit.

Jaylin Williams, forward, Arkansas (CBSSports).

A defensive-minded big, Williams attempted to mold his game towards a more modern style this past season at Arkansas, with the attributes of a backup center or rotational power forward.

The 6-10 sophomore moves fluidly in space, has good hands, and is just as good defending on-ball as he is as a helpside defender. Offensively, Williams’ bulk and ability to handle allows him to create his own space or take it into the chest of his defender.

Add a little bit more range to his shot and Williams could find a place in an NBA rotation.

Jaden Hardy, guard, G League (SB Nation, Basketball News).

At the start of the season, you would have seen Hardy somewhere in the lottery range in mock drafts, sometimes even in the Top 10.

The former five-star prospect took his talents to the G League Ignite team and struggled as a volume scorer against pro competition in his first year out of high school. During the G League Showcase, Hardy averaged 17.7 points, but did it on .351 from the field and .269 on 3-pointers.

At 6-5 with a 6-9 wingspan, he has the ideal frame for a shooting guard in today’s game, but he’ll need to figure out what exactly his specialty will be at the next level.

Could be an option if the Heat seek a flat-out bucket getter, perhaps if the anticipation is of moving Tyler Herro in a trade.

MarJon Beauchamp, forward, G League (Bleacher Report, Barstool Sports).

Beauchamp is one of the bigger projects in the first round, a versatile defender, standing at 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan who brings exceptional athleticism.

Offensively, there’s a lot to be desired in terms of shooting, mechanics and creating his own space. Beauchamp knocked down just .242 of his 3-pointers at G League Showcase and averaged as many assists per game as turnovers.

Beauchamp’s physical attributes and raw potential are intriguing, but there’s still a lot to fix within his game.

Such a move by the Heat would be with the long view in mind.

Kendall Brown, forward, Baylor (HoopsHype, NBA Draft Room).

If Brown falls to No. 27, the Heat might have found a diamond in the rough.

The 6-7 wing showed flashes last season of a player who can take over games with his 3-point shooting and ability to manufacture space for his own shot. Brown does a phenomenal job using his wide frame to create room inside and has a silky smooth jumper from mid-range and beyond the arc.

On the other end of the floor, Brown is more than capable of defending three through five with his 6-11 wingspan and an 8-foot-7 standing reach.

The issue with Brown is his motor. At times, he looks like a player who can get a bucket by any means necessary. Other times, he can wait for the offense to come his way. The Heat have had uneven results with such prospects.

Jake LaRavia, forward, Wake Forest (Sports Illustrated).

LaRavia presents an opportunity to add a wing with 6-foot-7 size who can do more than just knock down 3s in the corner.

While the Wake Forest product shot over 38% from 3 in two of his three seasons with the Demon Deacons, it was his passing and playmaking at times that stood out the most. He averaged just under four assists during his junior year at Wake Forest and has exceptional vision for a player on the wing.

This could be a Heat case of seeking a player with ready-now skills, should neither Victor Oladipo nor Caleb Martin return.

Blake Wesley, guard, Notre Dame (24/7 Sports).

Arriving at Notre Dame as a relatively unheralded recruit, Wesley popped onto the scene in South Bend as a volume scorer who used his length and athleticism to breeze by slower guards and finish over and around taller forwards and centers.

While the 6-foot-3 freshman had no issue getting buckets with the Fighting Irish, it wasn’t always in the most efficient manner. In 35 collegiate games, Wesley shot just .404 from the field and .303 from the arc. He also posted just 2.4 assists to 2.2 turnovers per game.

If Wesley wants to become an effective guard at the next level, he needs to play a little less recklessly and become more than just an iso scorer, an aspect where the Heat developmental program could assist.

E.J. Liddell, forward, Ohio State (Fox Sports).

When evaluating a prospect, the term “tweener” can be a bit worrisome. E.J. Liddell falls into the “tweener’ category, making it tough to project what exactly he is at the NBA level.

At Ohio State, he was a power forward/center who consistently knocked down between 35% and 40% of his 3-pointers and passed well from the top of the key and the two blocks. At 6-7, the 21-year-old sophomore will more than likely need to transform into more of a wing than the power role he played at Ohio State.

If Liddell maximizes his ability to knock down 3-pointers at a high clip, continues to dominate the offensive glass, and keeps improving as a passer, he potentially could more or less be what Grant Williams is for the Celtics.

A possible complement to Bam Adebayo?

Trevor Keels, guard, Duke (Sporting News).

Keels is a player that could have greatly benefited from another year of college, but clearly had the NBA on his mind from the minute he stepped on Duke’s campus.

A stout shooting guard at 6-4, 224 pounds who does a lot of things well, but isn’t great at anything specific, Keels averaged 11.5 points in his lone season with the Blue Devils, but did it on .419 from the field and .312 from beyond the arc.

With Keels, you get a strong, athletic combo guard who is way more comfortable scoring with the ball in his hands than he is spread out along the wing. He will have to either transform into a true point guard or become a much better 3-point shooter for his game to translate at the NBA level.

Then again, for the Heat, this is the type of risk-reward often found in the No. 27 range of the draft.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat being linked to Mo Bamba

The Miami Heat reportedly are a potential landing spot for Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba in free agency this offseason. Bamba, 24, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Magic. The University of Texas product is a restricted free agent this coming offseason. The...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Hornets entering NBA draft with 2 1st round picks, no coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft — and no head coach in place to help facilitate those decisions. Hornets owner Michael Jordan has resumed the search for the organization’s next coach after Golden State...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Atlanta’s bold 2022 NBA Draft plan to trade into top 10 to get Trae Young more help

The Atlanta Hawks are aiming to snag a top 10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and surround Trae Young with more depth. NBA fans should keep their eyes on the Hawks, who are among the teams to monitor closely this week. Multiple sources say they have been actively looking to move into the Top […] The post Atlanta’s bold 2022 NBA Draft plan to trade into top 10 to get Trae Young more help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Blake Wesley
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Marjon Beauchamp
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls 2022 NBA Draft Profile: Jalen Williams

For as much paint as they’ve slapped across the roster over the course of the past 15 months, Chicago Bulls’ executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have more work to do. Arming the franchise with its first winning team since 2016 is praiseworthy—especially considering...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Devin Booker Projected as Top Five NBA Star for Future

It's always tough to project who the future stars of tomorrow will be. Sure, every once in awhile a sure thing comes around, but the jump from any level or league to the NBA is significant. That's why the Phoenix Suns feel fortunate to have the talents of Devin Booker,...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Drafts#Ftx Arena#Barclays Center#Athletic#Espn
Yardbarker

A look at potential first-round selections for Milwaukee in 2022 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks have the 24th pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. This is a rarity for the Bucks who have not used a first-round pick since the 2018 NBA Draft. In fact, the Bucks have used a first-round pick just twice in the Jon Horst era. In 2017, the Bucks took DJ Wilson and in 2018 they selected Donte DiVincenzo. Neither player is with the team anymore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Pistons expected to pursue Suns' Deandre Ayton

The Detroit Pistons have already been active on the trade market, agreeing to trade forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Trading Grant netted the Pistons the No. 36 pick in Thursday's draft and a first-round pick in 2025. The Grant deal also freed up cap space,...
DETROIT, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy