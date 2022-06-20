California drought, heat will impact crop imports

OMAHA -- The U.S. Senate’s agriculture committee on Wednesday backed a bill sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer intended to address the growing disparity between the price that ranchers are paid for their cattle and what consumers pay for beef. Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act seeks to increase competition in...
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska fell 7% last week, ending a nine-week stretch of rising case numbers. The state recorded 2,998 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, compared to 3,240 the week before, according to figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases...
Missouri health officials this past weekend announced a probable case of monkeypox in Kansas City, likely the first case in the state. Officials said symptoms were discovered in a Kansas City resident who had recently traveled out of state. The person did not require hospitalization. Initial testing was completed Saturday...
YORK – While York County’s May unemployment rate of 1.8% was extremely low and among the lowest rates ever recorded for this area, it was still comparable to many other counties in the state. There were actually quite a few counties in Nebraska which had even lower unemployment...
MIAMI (AP) — Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.
Growing up, Johnny Gress played T-ball and baseball through the YMCA until that day at recess when he discovered the sport that really drew his interest: soccer. Perhaps it was only fitting that Gress fell in love with the sport. Growing up in a Hispanic family, soccer was always No. 1 at home.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an 'abject failure.'
