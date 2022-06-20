ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Partner of dead US Capitol police officer slams Trump for floating pardons

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

Sandra Garza the partner of deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick shared criticisms of former president Donald Trump and the way he handled the deadly January 6th insurrection saying if pardons were to occur there will be consequences.

While speaking with Jim Acosta on CNN , Garza called it "infuriating" to watch Trump defend himself and insurrectionists with lies regarding the attack. Trump has continuously maintained that members of the mob were not a threat to police .

"I am sick and tired of him trying to downplay or outright deny and his supporters to say that Brian did not die as a result of January 6 because he did," Garza told Acosta.

Sicknick's death was classified as "natural causes" because he died of two strokes while responding to the mob. However, both medical examiners and Garza maintain that the events on January 6 contributed to his condition.

Now as more information regarding that day comes out during the January 6th hearings, people can sympathize with Garza's anger especially as people learn how Trump's team handled the fallout.

Last week, the public learned that Trump's lawyer John Eastman who hatched the plan to claim Pence could overturn the election, asked for a pardon following the attack on the Capitol.

"It should make everyone angry when you see Trump talking about pardoning people for January 6th," Acosta said.

"Yeah well if he does that we're going to have a real problem because these people are going to end up doing something worse the next time," Garza responded. "We're going to have a lot more bloodshed."

While speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN , Garza also revealed that Prince William took time to write her a letter expressing his condolences for her loss, something Trump never did.

AFP

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public, a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for states and cities across the country confronting a surge in gun violence. New York prohibits open carrying of handguns and rifles and the court ruling does not affect that since it was narrowly focused on the state requirements for a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Indy100

Republican Senator caught out attempting to avoid reporters by 'pretending to be on a call'

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) was caught seemingly pretending to be on the phone while trying to avoid reporters on Tuesday by MSNBC.In the video a reporter approaches Senator Johnson, 67, outside of the Capitol building and asks: "How much did you know about what your chief of staff was doing with alternate slates of electors?" The question pertains to information revealed during Tuesday's January 6 hearing where the House Select Committee revealed Trump and his lawyers tried to get state legislators to remove Biden electors and replace them with fake Trump electors to overturn the election. During the hearing, the...
Daily Mail

Let the countdown begin! President Biden's granddaughter Naomi shares behind-the-scenes photo of her White House wedding preparations 150 days before she and Peter Neal tie the knot

Naomi Biden is just 150 days away from her White House wedding. The bride-to-be and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are slated to tie the knot in Washington, D.C. on November 19. Their reception will be hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, at the historic residence.
Indy100

Carlson v Colbert: A timeline of the TV host's war of words after 'the insurrection'

Tucker Carlson and Stephen Colbert have exchanged some back-and-forth on their respective shows after Carlson compared Colbert's team to insurrectionists.Last Thursday, seven members of Colbert's production team were arrested by Capitol police officers for "unlawful entry" into the Capitol as the team was shooting footage for the show. The team was filming a segment involving Triumph the Insult Comic Dog a dog puppet that appears on Colbert's show from time to time. They had scheduled interviews with several members of Congress but when the crew began filming final sequences in the halls of the Capitol building police arrested them.The arrests...
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to 'go back to your country' when quizzed on gun violence

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to “go back to your country” after being asked about guns, mass school shootings and the difference between the US and the UK.It is unclear when the incident took place, but the Representative for Georgia appeared to boast about her comments to the reporter as she posted a clip on Twitter on Wednesday 23 June.Along with the short video, she wrote: “When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘go back to your own country.’”An unnamed British reporter can be heard saying to Greene:...
Indy100

RMT-General Secretary Mick Lynch has been taking no prisoners during his media appearances

RMT-General Secretary Mick Lynch has been doing the media rounds over recent days to discuss the rail strikes taking place this week, and he’s taken absolutely no prisoners during that time. During appearances on BBC News, Sky News and ITV, he’s batted away questions targeting his own personal political affiliations, as well as taking Tory MPs head on – and calling out their ‘outright lies’, as he saw them.A compilation of his interviews and public appearances has been put together by YouTube user M.J. Nicholls.The first came during a remote visit to the Good Morning Britain studio, where he accused...
Indy100

A Supreme Court ruling has just expanded gun rights - here's how people are reacting

The Supreme Court of the United States struck down a New York law that required residents to prove "proper cause" to carry a concealed firearm saying it violates the Second Amendment and people are not happy.This is the first time the Court has ruled on a gun-control related matter in over a decade and comes as gun violence deaths continue to climb in the US. In a 6-3 decision, Justice Clarance Thomas wrote the majority opinion saying: "We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is...
Indy100

Supreme Court ruling leads to jokes about the Church of Satan

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a state tuition program in the case Carson v. Makin.In a 6-3 ruling, this decision sets a precedent for other states, that schools who choose to subsidize private schools cannot discriminate against religious ones. As the decision was released to the public, several people took to Twitter expressing how displeased they were with the final ruling. Many felt that it could impact the separation of church and state, something founders of the United States expressed concern over when declaring independence from England....
