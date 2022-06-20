Beloit police encourage parents to talk scooter safety with children

A Nebraska man got a rude awakening late Wednesday when the engine bay of his Peterbilt truck caught on fire. Cole Schmidt, 23, of St. Helena, Neb., had pulled his 2006 Peterbilt that was hauling a cattle trailer over to an off ramp on U.S. Highway 81 near Kansas Highway 143 north of Salina. He got into the sleeper compartment and went to sleep. Shortly before midnight, Schmidt was awakened by smoke coming from a fire in the engine bay, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO