Beloit police encourage parents to talk scooter safety with children
From the Beloit KS Police Department Facebook page:. Powered Scooters are becoming a popular mode of transportation for kids these days, but it is important to...salinapost.com
From the Beloit KS Police Department Facebook page:. Powered Scooters are becoming a popular mode of transportation for kids these days, but it is important to...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0