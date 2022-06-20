ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown man spits blood into cop’s eye, police say

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted officers of the Windber Borough Police Department.

On Friday, June 17, around 9 p.m., Windber Borough police were sent to the parking lot of the Community Building on Graham Avenue for a report of a fight involving seven to eight people, according to court documents. When they arrived, they found a group of people holding down 19-year-old Luke Gawel. Police noted Gawel was bleeding from the head and face and was “extremely irate.”

Somerset trooper nearly run over by woman DUI, police say

Police said they were unable to de-escalate Gawel, and he was not complying with verbal commands. Gawel was subsequently handcuffed, though he would not walk with officers to receive medical treatment. Instead, it’s reported he became even more irate.

Gawel allegedly resisted and kicked officers. He even reportedly spit blood into the eye of one of the officers, who then needed medical assistance. When Gawel was secured in the back of the patrol unit, he allegedly repeatedly hit his head and face off of the patrol unit’s cage.

EMS treated Gawel at the police department.

Police charged Gawel with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. An unsecured bail of $25,000 was set.

Gawel’s preliminary hearing will take place Wednesday, June 22.

