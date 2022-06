The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday approved an amendment and an extension of its fuel supply contract with Bailey Enterprises of Riverton for County Government and Solid Waste District use at four cents more for delivery over the current contract which expires at the end of this month. County Planner Steve Baumann, whose office administers the fuel contract, said “there have been some wild swings in the prices for unleaded and diesel fuel this year, as the public knows.” The county signs a contract each year with a fuel supplier and the last contract is being extended an additional year. Baumann said the county agreed to pay the fuel vendor the “rack price at the refinery or wholesaler” and in the new contract pays an additional 25 cents for unleaded (up from 21 cents) and 26 cents for diesel (up from 22 cents) for the vendor’s markup and profit. “Basically, we’re budgeting double for fuel this year than last,” Baumann said. The last invoice the county received was on June 7th and on that date the county was paying $4.35/g for unleaded and $5.20/g for diesel. “It’s important to note that as a government entity, we don’t pay the fuel taxes like a regular resident would pay,” he said, “that accounts for the difference in price.”

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO