David Samson: I think the talk around the Browns stadium is a deflection because of all of the bad press surrounding Deshaun Watson
David Samson joined Baskin and Phelps and shared his insight on how a new stadium gets build for a professional sports franchise, what the uphill battle will be for the Haslams, and what the public involvement will be in the process. He also talked about how he would've handled Deshaun Watson as a team president, as well as the new minority owner for the Guardians and why he thinks the Dolans made a good move in the partial sale of the team.
Comments / 1