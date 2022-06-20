What would it take for Walleye coach Watson to leave?

The ECHL offseason is in full swing, as coach Dan Watson pieces together the next Toledo Walleye team.

But then there is the future of Watson himself.

Watson has been the subject of potential advancement to the American Hockey League in past offseasons. Another Kelly Cup Finals run would seemingly up his stock.

In the summer of 2018, Watson interviewed with several AHL teams regarding vacant coaching positions. Watson was up for the head coaching spot with Toledo’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.

The following summer, after Toledo’s first trip to the Kelly Cup Finals, speculation swirled locally that Watson, who lives in the Cleveland area, could be a candidate for an open head-coach position with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

What would it take for him to leave?

“It has to be something where I'm going to get better as a coach and hopefully advance,” Watson said. “My ultimate goal is to coach in the NHL. I don't care at what position. I just want to get there, and I think I can. The opportunity is more than just me going somewhere. We have to make sure it's the right fit for me and my family.”

According to the NHL Coaches Association website, there is one current opening in the AHL at San Diego, which is replacing its entire coaching staff. Rockford and Bakersfield both have head coaches with interim tags.

Of the 30 current AHL head coaches, 13 of them led ECHL teams first.

Walleye captain T.J. Hensick, who has played in the AHL and in the NHL, likes Watson’s chances of climbing the ranks.

“I don't know what that route will be, if it's an assistant job in the NHL or a head coach in the American League — he can do it, for sure,” Hensick said. “The ability he has to handle personalities is phenomenal. His hockey IQ speaks for itself.”

Watson completed his fourth season as the Walleye’s head coach. He has a 232-106-30 record in the regular season and 42-30 in the playoffs with two finals appearances.

“In talking to players, they all respect Dan and what he's done,” said Neil Neukam, the Walleye's executive vice president and general manager. “The guy is detailed and always prepared. He knows the game, but also knows the players and their needs. He's able to balance all of that. The ECHL has so many different types of players. He's like a magician. He is juggling all the time, and that is not easy to do. He's been here since [the team’s] inception, and he's been lights out.”

Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins said Watson is the definition of a players’ coach.

“You can relate to him,” Hawkins said. “He doesn't just care about you as a hockey player. He cares about you as a person. He cares about your family. That shows what kind of person he is.”

For now, Watson will continue to build the 2022-23 Walleye roster with the goal of giving Toledo its first pro hockey championship since 1994.

“The theme is unfinished business,” Watson said. “As badly as I want it, you look at all the fans that support us every night, I want it more for them. I want to see them celebrate and have fun. I want to see them get their pictures with the Kelly Cup and to see the city come alive after the season is over. That is what I really want. As long as I'm here, I'll keep working towards that.”