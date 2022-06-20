Police Searching for Three Men Wanted for Burglarizing Two Businesses in Astoria

Police are searching for three men, pictured, wanted for burglarizing two businesses in the Ditmars section of Astoria last week (Photos: NYPD)

Police released video Sunday of three men wanted for burglarizing two businesses in the Ditmars section of Astoria last week.

The alleged thieves hit a diner and a coffee store in the early hours Thursday morning – making off with nearly $3,200 cash, according to police.

The first burglary took place at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday when the three perpetrators broke through the rear door of Tasty’s Diner, located at 33-04 Ditmars Blvd.

When inside, the trio rummaged through the premises and stole a cash register containing around $250 cash along with various office equipment worth around $800. The suspects then fled back out through the rear door, police said.

Around three hours later the three assailants busted into Dunkin Donuts, located at 31-14 Ditmars Blvd., via a basement door and removed a safe containing around $3,000 cash. They then fled the scene.

All three suspects are described as having dark complexions with slim builds, according to police. They were last seen wearing black hooded jackets and face masks.

Video footage of the suspects taken from inside Tasty’s Diner can be viewed below.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.