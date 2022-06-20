ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens hospitalized after weekend shootings

By The Blade
 3 days ago

Two teenagers were shot in different areas of Toledo over the weekend.

Lorenzo Buckingham, 18, was traveling in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Byrne Road in South Toledo when the car was struck by gunfire. Mr. Buckingham sought treatment at ProMedica Flower Hospital for a gunshot wound, before being taken by helicopter to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he remains in critical condition Monday morning, according to a police report.

It is unclear if other occupants were in the vehicle, according to police.

In a separate incident, Dmarea Thornton, 18, was shot while walking with a friend through the Weiler Homes in the 700 block of Woodville Road in East Toledo just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the pair had been approached by several men with guns when they heard gunshots and ran from the area and realized later that Mr. Thornton had been shot. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Several shell casings were found at the intersection of Earl Street and Rogers Street, just north of the Weiler Homes, police said.

Comments / 12

Citizen Z
3d ago

Parents need to teach their kids how to be an adult. Epic failure in not teaching them leads to what we see here. An epic failure adult.

Reply
2
