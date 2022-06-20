Human Remains Found Inside Basement of House in Laurelton Saturday

A bag of human remains was found inside a house in Laurelton Saturday, pictured center (Photo: Google Maps)

A bag of human remains was found inside a house in Laurelton Saturday.

The gruesome discovery was made by the homeowner, Gilbert Legendre, 65, while he was cleaning out the basement of his 217-05 138th Ave. residence at around 2:50 p.m., police said.

The decomposed remains were found by Legendre stuffed inside a plastic bag under boards of plywood after he noticed a foul odor, according to published reports. He then notified police who responded to the scene.

A 30-year-old man, Legendre’s son, was arrested by police Saturday in relation to the grisly discovery. He has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been revealed and the cause of death is still unknown.

However, according to multiple reports, the remains are believed to be that of the 30-year-old’s girlfriend who has been missing for more than four months.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and did not provide any further details.