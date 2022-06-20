ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate gun negotiators could have bill text Monday, as talks pick up steam in wake of mass shootings

By Tyler Olson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan Senate negotiators may release the bill text Monday of a deal struck earlier this month on gun-related legislation, after negotiations began to pick up steam in recent days, a source familiar confirmed...

