Senate gun negotiators could have bill text Monday, as talks pick up steam in wake of mass shootings
By Tyler Olson
Fox News
3 days ago
Bipartisan Senate negotiators may release the bill text Monday of a deal struck earlier this month on gun-related legislation, after negotiations began to pick up steam in recent days, a source familiar confirmed...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on "America Reports" Wednesday defended her decision not to vote in favor of bipartisan gun reform legislation that cleared an initial Senate vote Tuesday. No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise will also whip Republicans to vote "no" against the bill, his spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., sent a letter to the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police on Monday, requesting information about how a group of staffers with CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" were able to gain access to a House office building last Thursday.
Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
The Supreme Court struck down a restrictive gun-carry law in New York on Thursday, resulting in a meltdown from liberal analysts on CNN. In a 6-3 majority opinion, the Court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, that New York put an unconstitutional burden on citizens applying for concealed carry permits by requiring they demonstrate a "special need" for protection.
A Republican U.S. representative says he believes abortion rights activists may be behind vandalism at the building his campaign office shares with an anti-abortion group in southern Michigan. Attackers smashed windows and a front door of the building in Jackson, Michigan, early Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg’s campaign said. Jackson...
Fox News host Martha MacCallum warned the Jan. 6 committee hearings could be used in political ads. Although it's against House ethics rules, she said Democrats might use clips from them in commercials. "Not to say that it's not truthful — but it will be extremely useful in coming campaigns"...
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled to provide a coherent answer on how President Joe Biden will address skyrocketing gas prices during a press briefing Tuesday and started to say the president is trying to "elevate" Americans' pain. Jean-Pierre made a verbal error that American citizens may find painfully...
Jun. 22, 2022 - 03:59 - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson joined 'Hannity' to discuss the continued protests outside of Supreme Court justices' homes ahead of an abortion ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday the U.S. has "lost deterrence" due to the Biden administration's foreign policy blunders as two Americans captured by Russians may face the death penalty for supporting Ukraine. MIKE POMPEO: Boy, this is heartbreaking. This is why leadership matters. You...
Some journalists reacted with outrage to the Supreme Court’s ruling Tuesday siding with the rights of religious schools, by accusing the high court of being run by "theocrats" and "Christian nationalists." In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled in Carson v. Makin that the state of Maine had violated...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said Republicans are gaining momentum in the historically blue state because an increasing number of Democrats are crossing over and supporting the GOP's common-sense policies. She told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that the November midterms will reflect that trend. WINSOME SEARS: Democrats have understood...
ABC News anchor David Muir had a tense exchange with former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie during the network's coverage of the Jan. 6 hearing Tuesday. Muir began by questioning whether the revelations from the House Select Committee's ongoing review of the events that led to...
Boston Globe columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr wrote Tuesday that the Supreme Court was "ignoring" the Constitution in a Maine tuition case ruling and claimed the court was erasing "unenumerated constitutional rights." "The court’s conservative justices are also more than willing to ignore the plain language of the Constitution itself when...
Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
Trump-endorsed candidate Katie Britt aims to defeat her GOP challenger Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in Tuesday's GOP senate primary runoff election. Virginia held congressional primaries Tuesday to decide which Republicans will face off against vulnerable House Democrats later this year. Trump's influence is also being tested in two Georgia GOP...
Comments / 1