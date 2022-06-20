ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

AES working to address power grid amid warnings of disruption

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — After a report from a regulatory warned about the risk of the power grid disruption, the Indiana branch of AES announced they are joining an initiative to address energy system resilience.

On Monday, AES Indiana announced it joined the Climate Resilience and Adaption initiative (READi). This initiative gets thought leaders in the room with industry stakeholders to address challenges.

The initiative is focused on addressing energy system climate resilience and adaptation. The Electric Power Research Insitute launched the initiative as extreme weather events continue to increase.

A recent North American Electric Reliability Corporation report found system operators are more likely to need operating mitigations to get through peak summer conditions. This may include rolling blackouts in more extreme temperatures to maintain system reliability.

Hot summer could lead to rolling blackouts in Indiana

AES Indiana is proud to join Climate READi in its work to proactively strengthen grid resilience against potential climate and weather impacts, now and in the future. Together, with the other companies that have joined the initiative, we are showing how customized energy solutions and innovative thinking can help organizations of all kinds decarbonize their operations and the grid.

Kristina Lund, President and CEO, AES US Utilities

The company said it is investing $1.2 billion to modernize its electric grid to meet rapidly-changing energy needs. This includes upgrading and replacing aging equipment, hardware and other assets. The company is also investing in new technology, equipment and systems.

AES provided examples of the new technology in a news release. The investments include a self-healing electric grid and “smart” meters along with technology that automatically indicates when the power is out and informs the estimated time of restoration during outages.

Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis

AES is one of 17 companies that have joined the initiative to date.

Related
cbs4indy.com

AES Indiana customers could see nearly 19% rate increase this fall

INDIANAPOLIS – At a time when budgets are already tight, things could get worse for AES Indiana customers to the tune of a nearly 19% rate increase this fall. The utility company has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to approve its request for a rate hike. The request came to light Friday when AES filed its Fuel Adjustment Clause tracker. The clause allows utilities to adjust customer prices based on fluctuations in fuel costs.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Is Indiana power grid ready for extreme weather, changing climate?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures this week were expected to reach record territory, and air conditioning will be a must. Electric companies will keep a close eye on how much power is going across the grid. As extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency, a growing need exists to prepare the electric grid for a volatile future.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Flash drought conditions pose concerns for Hoosier farmers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Farmers have already been dealt a tough hand this season between spring weather impacts, steep input costs and rising prices of products like diesel fuel, but now they have one more thing to worry about. The lack of rainfall combined with abnormally high temperatures is taking a toll quickly, causing conditions […]
INDIANA STATE
