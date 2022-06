UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Upson County deputies fatally shot a man who placed a gun in his own mouth, Sheriff Dan Kilgore states. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to an address in the 100 block of North St. in Thomaston around 10:48 p.m. Thursday about an intoxicated man with a gun.

UPSON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO