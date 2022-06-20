ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Home sales down in Wisconsin, though La Crosse sales remain unchanged

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Prices of homes in Wisconsin are up from this time last year, while sales of homes in the state dipped.

A tightening inventory of available homes for sale and rising prices drove down home sales by 5.6% since May 2021, according to the Wisconsin Realtor’s Association. Five out of six regions in the state saw sales drop. Only the Western region – which includes La Crosse County – saw home sales remain the same. Buffalo, Dunn, La Crosse, Monroe, and Trempealeau Counties all saw home sales increase, with sales in Trempealeau County jumping more than 70%.

Median home prices rose 11.8% to $275,000 for the state, up from $246,000 at this time last year. Closer to home, prices in La Crosse County rose more than 20% to $282,000. Median home prices in the Western region are cheapest in Buffalo County, where median prices actually dropped to $138,000. The most expensive median prices in the Western region come from St. Croix County, with a median price of $327,000.

Detailed statistics from the WRA’s full May 2022 Real Estate Report can be found here.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

