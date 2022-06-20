ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia's birthday celebrated in Wheeling, the state's first capital city

By GIANNA DAPRA
WTOV 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING, W.Va. — Celebrations are taking place across West Virginia to commemorate the day’s birthday. In Wheeling – the state’s first capital city -- Independence Hall was abuzz on Monday with multiple speakers and re-enactors as the state turns 159 years old. That’s...

wtov9.com

WBOY 12 News

WalletHub says West Virginia is among worst states for road trips

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A study and ranking by WalletHub has placed West Virginia among the 10 worst states for summer road trips. According to the ranking, West Virginia has among the fewest road trip activities in the country and is mid-level in other categories. In the three main categories, West Virginia was ranked 45th for […]
LIFESTYLE
WBOY 12 News

36 West Virginia COVID deaths reconciled Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 602 new COVID cases and 36 additional deaths on June 23. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 528,651 (+602) total cases and 7,054 (+36) total deaths. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

WorkForce West Virginia Cautions West Virginians About Fraudulent Texts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program. WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message: WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. Text […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
City
Francis, WV
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
State
Hawaii State
CBS Pittsburgh

Contest decides West Virginia's official birthday cake

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia now has an official birthday cake.The state's first lady, Cathy Justice, announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest on Monday. It came during the celebration of the state's 159th birthday.Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner, according to a news release.Her recipe — "Ms. Van's Blackberry Skillet Cake" — becomes the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia's statehood."It's a wonderful recipe," the first lady said. "Everyone in my office had a chance to eat the cake and not only did it taste great, but it also is a taste that reminds you of West Virginia."In addition to her recipe becoming the official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 gift card, a custom cake platter and was awarded a certificate as the contest's grand prize winner.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

More than 15,000 customers without power in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 6/23/22. Customer power outages in West Virginia have dropped to about 15,000 Thursday afternoon, down about 8,000 from the start of the day. Kanawha County continues to have the most outages with more than 4,700 Appalachian Power customers without service, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Person
Abraham Lincoln
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Gas Prices See Extreme Highs And Lows

President Biden has called on Congress to suspend the 18 cents a gallon federal gasoline and 24 cents a gallon diesel fuel taxes for the next 90 days. In West Virginia, gasoline prices are seeing extreme highs and lows. WVPB spoke with some state petroleum and retail experts on the polarity in what you’re paying at the pump.
TRAFFIC
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WorkForce West Virginia warns of text scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia Thursday warned residents that scammers claiming to be associated with its Job Jumpstart Program are sending fraudulent texts with links to a dangerous website. The agency said the messages read: WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment. Fraudlent text […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia celebrates its birthday

West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate. The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities include the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award for […]
mountainstatesman.com

This Week in West Virginia History: June 22-28

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. June 22, 1926: Earl Olgebay died in Cleveland. He was one of West Virginia’s most successful industrialists and a generous benefactor. June 23, 1944:...
POLITICS
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in West Virginia

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Jason Frye gives an overview of new restaurants in West Virginia. They call themselves “curators of Appalachia’s finest goods” and mean it with their extensive assortment of mountain-made, artisanal...
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Wheeling's Heritage Port getting a deep cleaning

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling’s Heritage Port is getting a deep cleaning after a quarter century. Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration thoroughly cleaning the concrete and brick work. After years of concerts, events and weather, the area needed a freshening up. The cleanup goes all the way down to...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Inflation drives Ohio County families to turn to local programs for food and medical help

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Severe weather caused thousands of people to lose their refrigerators full of food last week, and with inflation continuing to rise, more and more people are struggling financially, making replacing that food a challenge.   The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the food security team partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank, all to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

