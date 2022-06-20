Hiawatha-based World Class Industries hiring assemblers, supply chain team members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food banks are seeing more demand at the same time they’re experiencing shortages. Kaila Rome, executive director at North Liberty Community Pantry, said, “From May of this year compared to May of last year, we saw a 70% increase” in the number of people visiting to get food.
One of the largest employers in Cedar Rapids has announced another round of layoffs that will take effect this August. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Transamerica is set to eliminate some 40 positions. The insurance and investment services company filed a WARN with Iowa Workforce Development. A WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is required by Iowa law. It is required to be filed 60 days prior to a plant closing or mass layoff. The Gazette reports that this round of layoffs at Transamerica will be final as of August 15th.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A variety of items many have in their homes may be a product of Procter and Gamble in Iowa City. With 400 employees and up to another 400 contractors on site, the site makes hair care products, personal care products as well as oral rinse products. With such a big impact, the company wants to minimize its footprint.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, burnt skin, hearing-loss, and eye damage are just some of the risks that come with setting off and watching fireworks. Chair of Otolaryngology, or the ears/nose/throat department at UIHC, Dr. Marlan Hansen, expects an increase in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa is seeing a big increase in entrepreneurship. More new businesses started in the state in fiscal year 2021, than any other year. ”It’s exciting to be a part of,” said Chad Kleopfer who opened the Vintage Market alongside his parents last year. The...
The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Derecho victims who need legal help received a boost in the form of federal dollars to Iowa Legal Aid. The organization received $1.4 million in federal money to help those in need with legal questions and representation directly related to the August storm. The money would be used to hire more attorneys and paralegals, advertising, and ways to better serve when the next storm hits.
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Peosta and Bellevue, Iowa. A...
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street. Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair. There are cracks in the wall, and the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the high temperatures continue throughout Eastern Iowa, to conserve power, Alliant Energy says there are ways to cut down on usage and stay cool. For example cleaning or replacing your AC air filters. Clogged filters make it harder to push air and your air...
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
A new state record may have been set earlier this month at an auction for farmland in Dubuque County. High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of...
To say I am devastated would be an understatement. Management at Fresh Deli & Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids posted on Facebook that their last day in operation will be June 30. Located inside the Alliant Energy building, two blocks from where I work, this spot was as convenient as it got for a quick lunch, especially after the closing, right in the Plaza 425 building, of the once-popular Prairie Soup Company a couple of months ago.
Our Town: Iowa City business has big goal to make smaller impact on environment. It’s part of the company’s goal of net-zero emissions by 20-40. Iowa Democrats set to make case to keep 'first-in-nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats want to use mail-in or in-person participation...
It was a meaty battle between the best burgers in Iowa and New York, but in case you missed it, just a few days ago, the Tombstone from Marshalltown's The Flying Elbow laid the smack down on New York's Ale 'n Angus Pub of Syracuse and their Holy Smokers as the ultimate burger.
If you're a fan of onion rings, then today is your lucky day! June 22nd is National Onion Rings Day here in the U.S., and it's another excuse to devour some delicious fried food. In honor of today's holiday, we decided to take a look at some of the best...
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City offers an endless list of options for families in the summer, with festivals or events that bring people together. Through growing partnerships between non-profits and the city, these events are now more accessible. Chauncey Swan Park near city hall hosts movies throughout the...
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Dave Griffey said, “There’s no joy in sitting in a camper all day long. That’s not what it’s intended for.” However, that’s where we found him Tuesday afternoon, riding out the heat of the day. Dave and Jane Griffey are...
There are so many great local restaurants that are just killin' the game right now! Between burgers and bar food, tacos, and tasty pastries, we have some wonderful, local options up and down the Corridor. There is one restaurant that's branching out into a new city and opening a second...
