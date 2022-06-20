WATCH: Klay Thompson loses championship hat while driving boat to Warriors parade

The Golden State Warriors parade did not get off to a great start for Klay Thompson.

The star forward was riding into the parade on a boat in the San Francisco Bay and livestreamed it on his Instagram account, where fans witnessed his championship hat fly off his head and into the water.

Thompson, who appeared to be manning the wheel of the boat, looked shook as his hat flew off his head, screaming “no!” before laughing about it.

“I lost my hat,” he said. “That hurts. That hurts.”

Thompson was spinning the wheel and looking back, almost as if he was ready to make a rescue mission for the hat.

Instead, he opted for a new one — the captain’s hat, although he still seemed pretty upset about losing the championship gear.

Surely, the team should be able to supply him a new one in time for the parade.

