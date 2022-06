The continued search for a swimmer missing in the Delaware River is now presumed to be a recovery mission, the National Park Service said Thursday. Christopher Schofield, 23, from Stroudsburg, was last seen trying to swim across the river Tuesday night with two other people in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near Prices Landing, a privately-owned property with several homes on the Pennsylvania side of the river.

