Governor Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Governor tweeted a video on Monday afternoon that explains that he's tested positive for the coronavirus. He goes on to say that he's feeling fine and has mild symptoms thanks to vaccinations and boosters.
He says that he’s taking Paxlovid and is working from home this week.
“I’ll be following the CDC on isolation,” he said.
He goes on to say that a lot of people are still getting COVID-19 and encourages people to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven't already.
