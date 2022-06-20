Teri Lyn Hebert

Adeline Duet Kraemer, 77, of Houma, passed away on June 21, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.
Allison Griffin, 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Private services will be held on a later date. She is survived by her children, Zoey Moorman and Lennon Bye; mother, Anna Griffin; and brothers, Dwayne Griffin (Sandy) and Leroy “Buddy” Griffin, Jr. (Tania).
Roland “RJ” Boudreaux, age 81,went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. RJ is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Stella Boudreaux. His daughters, Rita Gros (Farrell), Julie Ordoyne (Mike), Stephanie Boudreaux, Karla Harrison (George), His brother Jessie Boudreaux, Sister, Mae Ann Cedotal (Calvin), Grandchildren, Byron Gautreaux (Chelsea), Keli Clement (Derek), Kayla Martin (Blake), Kristi Flores (Josh), Sid Thibodaux (Raven), April Gros, Hope Thibodaux (Derick), Toby Thibodaux (Teresa), Kain Harrison, Great Grandchildren, Izabella Clement, Laila Clement, Wesley Gautreaux, Elliot Martin and Alec Thibodaux.
Eddie Paul Hebert, 75, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Choupic, Louisiana passed away on June 20, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, Louisiana from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Julius P Falgoust “Juno” 61, a native of and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Victory Assembly of God, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:00 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.
Alcide “Jeff” Thibodeaux, 88, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 19, 2022. He is survived by his two sons. Bryan Paul Thibodeaux (Stacy), Lance Wade Thibodeaux, daughter Geraldine Lee, grand daughter, Amber Chiasson, Frannie Boudreaux, grandsons, Edwin Mobley Jr., Kim Chiasson (Poncho), great grandchildren, Cody, Jaron, Tracy, Anna, Alexis, Adian, Chance, .
Laura Sue Ferguson, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a native of Wappingers Falls, NY and longtime resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the graveside...
Jessica Knight Ordoyne, 39, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born March 17, 1983, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. She is survived by her...
William M. “Mike” Besse, Sr., 80, a native of Rayne and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm.
Danny “Little Mogie” Ferreira Sr., 68, a native and resident of St. Charles Community, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He is survived by his sons, Danny “DJ” Ferreira Jr. (Wendy), and Dennis Ferreira (Renee); daughter, Candida Ferreira; grandchildren, Olivia Ferreira, Eli Ferreira, Sophie Hebert, and Breanna Williams; one brother, Manuel “Mogie” Ferreira, Jr.; and nephews, Scott (Summer) Ferreira, Rusty (Teri) Ferreira, and Nicholas Ferreira.
Donyell Marie Brown, 52, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Gray, LA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.
Burton Fusilier, Jr., 42, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church 412 Railroad Ave., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.
Mildred LeBoeuf Chauvin, 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:53pm. Mildred was a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA on Saturday,...
Mary Aline Bourgeois Chatagnier, 69, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM. Born September 26, 1952 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 form 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Malorie Elise Albert of Thibodaux. Malorie was last seen by a family member on June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., getting into a white Toyota Highlander, driven by a young white male with a beard. She had left her residence in the 500 block of Saint Charles Street in Thibodaux and was wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with the Nicholls Logo and possibly carrying a light blue backpack. Anyone with information on Malorie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1.
Joel Knight Robichaux, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 6:22 am. Born September 8, 1934 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
John “Jack” Bruere’ Becker, Jr., 79 , died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM. Born October 26, 1942, he was a native of St. Charles Missouri and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service...
A scholarship opportunity is available to students at Nicholls State University for the 2022-2023 school year. The University is accepting applications for the Gordon “Bubba” Dove, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, created to honor the life of the avid fisherman. The five thousand dollar scholarship will be awarded to one...
On June 22, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Amoco Road. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Kristen Taylor of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed Taylor was traveling north on LA Hwy 308...
Houma First United Methodist Church will host a free Adventure Island Vacation Bible School beginning Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14. The program is accepting registration for children ages 3, to children exiting fifth grade. All toddlers must be potty trained. The Houma First United Methodist Church VBS will...
Comments / 0