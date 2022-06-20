ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

More to the dairy industry than meets the eye

By By Sheila Bergren Staff Writer
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

Growing up on a dairy farm near Flensburg, Morrison County Dairy Princess Madison Westerman has been passionate about the industry for as long as she can remember. That is also one of the many things she loves about the dairy princess program, as it allows her to share her love and knowledge of what the dairy industry is truly about. Sometimes that involves educating people who have been misinformed as there is so much more to it than first meets the eye, like a glass of milk, she said.

“My cousins have been dairy princesses in the past, too, so it was just something I wanted to do and now I had that opportunity to do it,” she said.

Westerman’s parents, Landon and Michelle Westerman, are very supportive of their daughter’s endeavor to become a dairy princess. In fact, Westerman said, it was her mom who asked her one night if it was something she wanted to pursue this year.

There is a lot that goes into preparing for the selection process. Westerman felt confident, not only from the knowledge she has gained from simply growing up and helping on the farm, but also from what she read. Even so, jittery feelings from being nervous still crept in before she gave her speech before the judges, she said.

As a dairy princess, Westerman will be attending a large variety of events, whether it is waving to people in a parade, visiting classrooms to educate students about the dairy industry during the school year or handing out dairy products, such as ice cream, during events in the Morrison County.

Before the 2021-22 school year ended, Westerman said she had the opportunity to visit with one class. It was a lot of fun to meet the children and to share about dairy farming. Although Morrison County is made up of many farming communities, there are always some, adults and children, who are not familiar with farming practices or as simple as it may sound, she said, actually don’t know where their food comes from.

“Many don’t realize all the work it really takes to feed that cow to produce that milk or to take care of her every day. It’s a huge commitment. Not only with feeding and milking at least twice a day, but with everything else that it takes to run a farm,” she said.

Happy that she has grown up on a farm, Westerman said she really likes working animals and just being around them. While she knows she wants to work with animals in some capacity, she isn’t quite sure what her next step is. Set to graduate from the Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls next year, Westerman said she is considering pursuing a farm operation and management degree at Ridgewater College in Willmar.

Westerman was one of the dairy princesses who had the opportunity to visit with the Zach and Kaylie Kieffer family in Hillman briefly after the birth of their daughter, Aria. Aria was the first baby born during the month of June Dairy Month at the CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and was given a variety of farm-related baby gifts.

“She was so cute,” Westerman said.

When she isn’t helping on the farm, she enjoys spending time with her friends, horseback riding and going on walks with their three farm dogs, Ollie, Piper and Stella.

A sister to her siblings, Tyler and Emily, Westerman said Emily, who’s 13, kind of looks up to her as the dairy princess. It is something she wants to pursue one day, as well, and has tried on Westerman’s princess crown.

In addition to the dogs, the family has two baby goats, Kevin and Walter, who are up to shenanigans every so often.

Westerman encourages people to stop and say hello to the dairy princesses when they see them.

“And who doesn’t want free ice cream,” she said.

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

