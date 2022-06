LCM (50-meter format) The US increased their medal count on night four earning another three gold medals and one bronze medal. Beginning the exciting night was distance freestyler Bobby Finke who won the men’s 800 freestyle. Finke broke his own American Record swimming a time of 7:39.36 tonight. Finke was behind with 50 meters to go but ran down the pack to capture the gold. This was the first gold for the US in the event and is the fastest American in the event ever by over three seconds.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO