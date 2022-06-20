Track and field: Seniors Brightman of Pawling, Banino go out strong at nationals

It didn't seem likely Noah Brightman's senior year at Pawling could get much better.

He won the boys 800-meter run at the vaunted Loucks Games.

At the Section 1 Class C championships, he not only won the 800 but his 1:56.43 finish broke the decades-old meet record.

Then he ran a personal-best time in qualifying for the state championships, where he became New York's small-school public champion and also medaled against runners from public and private schools of all sizes.

But Sunday, Brightman, who'll run for Division I SUNY-Buffalo next year, topped off his last moments as a Tiger by lowering his time even more.

He ran 1:54.65 to finish just .07 behind Connecticut's Lucas Thompson, the winner of their second-tier rising stars division 800 race at New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Forty-nine athletes ran the race, including Bronxville junior Ellis Goodson, who was 18th in 1:57.2.

Cornwall's Ryan Murray crossed 26th in 1:57.97 and Mamaroneck's Matt Doherty finished in 2:03.3.

Brightman's was one of the more impressive performances by local athletes as multiple days of track nationals — conducted in Philly, Greensboro, North Carolina and Eugene, Oregon — concluded.

Banino clocks strong mile

Daphn Banino might argue with characterizing her mile run as strong but it was certainly that.

Banino, who for six years, excelled for Ursuline, becoming one of the state's top runners the last couple, closed out her high school career with a top-10 finish in the girls championship mile in Philadelphia.

Banino, who fought her way back from a broke femur, suffered at the end of winter season, had obtained All-American status earlier at nationals as anchor on Ursuline's medal-winning sprint medley relay team.

Sunday, she'd hoped to break 4:50 but settled for 4:51.37, which was just .08 off her personal best, logged almost exactly a year prior.

Banino, who finished her last season No. 1 for the spring in Section 1 in the girls 800, 1,500 and mile and No. 5 in the 1,500 and No. 6 in the mile among high school girls statewide, was philosophical about failing to go sub-4:50.

"That didn't happen but it would have been kind of like a bonus ... an exclamation point (on the season)," she said.

And Banino, who indicated she's still not 100% physically, said she was just pleased to have gotten to nationals.

"(Earlier i the season,) I was not really sure I'd be in a place to be running nationals. ... I'm really glad I got to go all the way," Banino said.

Other Hudson Valley finishers

After medaling at the state championships at both 100 and 200 meters, Arlington freshman Riley Pettigrew made the final of the rising stars 200 at New Balance and medaled in sixth place, just off her personal best, in 24.73.

Cornwall (Jyles Addison, Charles Cypress, Christian Sterling and MarcSean Montero) ran 42.89 to medal in sixth and gain All-American status in the boys 4x100 championship relay at New Balance.

Another Section 9 team, Minisink Valley (Kessler Hirsch, Sierra Jones, Zoey Terpak and Rihanna Burgher), crossed in 49.45 for seventh in the girls rising stars 4x100.

Bianca Staples of Section 9's Valley Central cleared 5-7 for eighth place out of 26 in New Balance's championship high jump.

Clocking 4:19.45, Irvington's Liam Lyons finished 14th out of 75 in the New Balance rising stars boys mile. Arlington's Ethan Green (4:21.29) was 25th, Mamaroneck's Sam Young (4:26.28) was 48th

Competing at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon, Nyack's Matt Schutzbank clocked 4:20.01 in the emerging elite boys mile. That placed the sophomore 15th out of 54.

Hackley's Michael Abbey went 43-3 to place 18th out of 45 in the New Balance second-tier boys rising star triple jump.

Edgemont's Dan Bench (39-5.25) was 39th.

Monroe-Woodbury of Section (Emily Dovico, Alexa Thomas, Emeline Clark and Yasmine Peralta) ran 4:03.39 for 12th in Philadelphia in the girls rising stars 4x400-meter relay.

Nyack's Jayda Johnson, Junibel Fernandez, Imani Green and Ananda Marshall (4:16.4) were 36th and Minisink Valley (Sarah Winner, Zoey Terpak, Sierra Jones and Rihanna Burgher) clocked 4:17.86 for 37th.

Section 9 Cornwall (Victor Perez, Charles Cypress, Avo Sarkissian and MarcSean Montero) ran 3:23.95 for 19th out of 33 in the boys championship 4x400 relay at New Balance.

In the rising stars 4x400 at New Balance, Mount Vernon and Yonkers finished one behind the other in 18th and 19th out of 39.

Mount Vernon (Jamar Matthew, Shaquian Simeon, Shaun Hinds and Jabari Barriffe) clocked 3:26.1 and Yonkers (Derrick Touba, Toluwani Alao, Nosir Leslie and Jack Gallagher) ran a blink behind in 3:26.37.

North Rockland's Deborah Estabine threw 36-2.25 for 20th in the New Balance girls championship shot put throw.

Nyack's Makayla Dorvil went 35-3 at New Balance in the girls rising star triple jump to finish 21st and Ardsley's Caitlin Maher (33-8) was 23rd.

Alondra Cruz-Delgado of Section 9 Newburgh Free Academy ran 2;18.87 for 26th out of 52 in the NB girls rising stars 800.

Nanuet's Samantha Dow clocked 2:21.69 in that race for 39th, Harrison's Katrina Torelli (2:22.31) was 42nd and Rye Country Day's Isabel Slippen was 52nd (2:34.78).

Section 9 Monticello's Evan Waterton crossed the line in 4:17.78 for 42nd in the boys championship mile at New Balance.

While the girls championship division hammer was not noted on Saturday's New Balance results, Somers senior Megan Spencer's throw was indeed noteworthy.

The Somers senior, who'll throw next year for SUNY-Cortland, recorded a better than five-and-a-half-foot personal best, finishing 10th at 139-8

