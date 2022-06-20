ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

Twisted Vine Wine & Tap no longer offering its regular dinner service

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0zqx_0gGOdabY00

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Twisted Vine Wine & Tap in Delmar will no longer be offering dinner service as usual. Owners Daniel Casey and Brendan McCann said they are changing their business model to focus on a new venture with their sister company Perfect Blend Café & Bakery.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Twisted Vine Wine & Tap will now be used as a prep kitchen, private events space, and office space. However, the owners still plan to host wine pairing and beer pairing dinners, have live music and offer catering and to-go dinner packages from the space.

“We have several opportunities to grow our business at Perfect Blend and feel that making this transition is in the best interest of our ownership, our families, and our staff. Our hope is that, ultimately, it is the best possible decision we can make for our customers as well,” said the owners.

Best restaurants in Delmar, according to Tripadvisor

Twisted Vine Wine & Tap has been in Delmar and at the Four Corners for almost seven years. It’s a beer and wine bar, which also served food pairings. Perfect Blend Café & Bakery is also located in Delmar and serves pastries, desserts, and drinks.

“We sincerely thank all of our loyal customers for their support over the years and we are extremely excited for this next chapter in our business here in the Four Corners!” said the owners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensfallschronicle.com

Luzerne has lost its restaurants

The central business district of Lake Luzerne-Hadley is without a dinner restaurant, with Upriver Cafe, The Waterhouse and 9 North Wood Fired Pizza & Pub adjacent to Bend of the River Golf Course all having closed. It didn’t just curtail dining options; it’s making it harder to find workers....
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delmar, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Casey
Person
Brendan Mccann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vine#Wine Bar#Wine Pairing#Pastries#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Nexstar Media Inc
vigourtimes.com

Warehouse district restaurant scene continues growth

ALBANY — Former industrial buildings located across Broadway from one another in the city’s warehouse district are expected to bring additional life to the area’s already busy dining and bar scene. The Copper Crow, fully open for only two weeks before a mid-January flood shuttered it for...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.5 The Wolf

Access to Popular Copack, NY Waterfall ‘Permanently’ Closes

Don't go chasing this Hudson Valley waterfall. Bash Bish waterfall is closed, kind of. Let us explain... Many hikers and non-hikers across the Hudson Valley love coming across a waterfall on their outdoor adventures. One of the most accessible and, in my personal opinion, easiest hikes in the Hudson Valley is Bash Bish in Copake.
COPAKE, NY
WPMI

Old 'haunted' tuberculosis hospital featured on TV up for sale

An old tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga County, famed recently as haunted on TV, is up for sale - again. This time, you can use cryptocurrency, but cash offers are said to have priority. Saratoga County Homestead opened in 1914 on more than 28 acres as a county-operated sanitarium for tuberculosis.
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy